ELWOOD – For all Madison-Grant’s offensive exploits during Wednesday’s victory at Elwood, the most important feat might have come on the mound.
Senior Andrew Richards threw four shutout innings, surrendering just one hit and recording four strikeouts, as the visiting Argylls blasted the Panthers 20-1 to return to the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament semifinals.
Richards’ effort was critical with Madison-Grant (3-3) in the midst of a stretch that will see it play four tournament games in five days.
“Being that you’ve got to play consecutive days here – we’re not super deep,” Argylls coach Curt Haisley said. “I feel like we’re OK. I did like our draw, and I liked the way that our rotation – with days of rest and everything – was stacking back up.
“But, at the same time, if somebody goes out and we just have a bad day, and then all of the sudden it just messes up all your plans and now you’re fetching and catching. And, obviously, you’ve gotta win the games and you’ve gotta get there. We do have a plan. I like the way our plan is laid out, but Drew being able to do what he did today is obviously a huge relief.”
There were few nervous moments for Madison-Grant from the moment Xavier Yeagy drove a lead-off double into right-center field. Teagen Yeagy followed with an RBI single, stole second and scored on a single by Braiden Ross.
When Ross scored two batters later after an error in right field, the Argylls were ahead 3-0 and had all the offense they needed.
Elwood’s lone run came in the bottom of the second inning on a double by Bracken Jetty, but Madison-Grant stole any lingering suspense with a 12-run third inning.
All 14 Argylls who took at least one at-bat either scored a run or drove one in, and the top of the order was particularly effective.
Xavier Yeagy went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and scored four runs, and Teagan Yeagy was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI before giving way to pinch-hitter Richards in the fourth.
Ross was 3-for-5 with three RBI and three runs, and clean-up hitter Lucas Humphries finished 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run.
Teagan Yeagy’s presence as the DH for the first three innings might have been the most welcome aspect. One of the Argylls’ preseason leaders, he suffered a UCL injury in his elbow and could be looking at Tommy John surgery in the near future.
It was unclear in the immediate aftermath of the diagnosis whether Teagan Yeagy would still be able to contribute. But he provided an emotional lift against the Panthers (1-5).
“When you’ve got a guy that’s a .500 hitter and just the leader of your squad, when you lose that – and at the same time, he should be one of our dudes on the mound and the leader,” Haisley said. “He should be playing shortstop. He should be the leader of our infield. So essentially, when you lose that, it’s a pretty good gut punch. And it was a big step back, and everyone’s asking you when you show up at practice, they’re messaging you, ‘What are we gonna do now? What’s the next step?’
“So you’ve just gotta look at the younger guys, and you’ve just gotta tell them it has to be the next-man-up mentality. The couple games that Teagan was out, he was still very much a leader, and he might as well have been another coach for us here. But you can see a big peace of mind with those guys seeing him back on the field and knowing that he’s a part of it, and also you can see it in him, too. It’s a joy.
“You can see the joy back in him being able to be on the field, and then he also feels connected and being a part of the team.”
The Argylls had no shortage of contributors against Elwood. The five players who entered the game as pinch hitters alone accounted for four hits, five runs and three RBI.
Madison-Grant finished with 19 hits overall, including six doubles, while taking advantage of seven Panthers’ errors.
Lead-off hitter Jayden Mullins accounted for Elwood’s only other hit, singling with two outs in the fifth. The Panthers will host Frankton in the consolation round Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
The Argylls’ victory sets up an interesting set of semifinals, also Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Pendleton Heights will meet Lapel on one side of the bracket, with Madison-Grant traveling to Anderson’s new diamond on the other side.
Those two pairings represent the two most recent Muller championship games. The Argylls won the title with an 11-8 decision against the Indians in 2021, and the Bulldogs beat the Arabians 9-5 in last year’s final.
“We played them last year towards the end of the year,” Haisley said of Anderson. “Very competitive game, kind of got away from us there at the end. So the way that our rotation is set up, I do like the arms that we’ve got available going into it (Beckley and Ross).
“The last two games we have hit the ball really, really well. So I like where we’re at offensively, and then – like I said – where we are going with our options on the bump there, I think we have a really good chance, really good shot.”