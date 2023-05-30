FAIRMOUNT — “Hit the ball,” Demie Havens thought to herself.
The bases were loaded with two outs in the bottom of the third inning as Madison-Grant trailed Lapel 1-0 in a regional championship contest. In the two innings previous, the Argylls had chances to score but ultimately stranded runners.
The Argylls were hoping to win back-to-back regional titles for the first time in program history, and although it was early in the contest, this at-bat proved to be critical. Havens delivered, driving a two-RBI single up the middle to put Madison-Grant in the lead for good.
“If anything, (I was thinking), ‘Hit it on the ground and make it work for what we needed,’ ” Havens said. “Whatever I could to score something.”
Argylls coach Travis Havens jumped in the air and yelled across the diamond in support of his daughter’s clutch hit. He knows it’s difficult for Demie at times to be the coach’s daughter due to his high standards for her, so he wanted to express his appreciation in the best way he could.
“As any dad would tell you, it’s really special,” Coach Havens said. “She’s a tough kid. She understands. She has a plan, and she’s willing to be coached.”
Madison-Grant (26-4) rode two four-run innings to an 8-2 victory over the Bulldogs (18-10), capturing its fifth regional championship.
“It’s something that you have to be there to know (what it feels like),” Demie Havens said. “It’s a great experience to be able to do it two times in a row. It’s something some people never get to experience.”
In April, the Bulldogs defeated the Argylls 11-6 in Madison-Grant’s third loss of the season. The Argylls then went on a 19-game win streak, including a 7-3 victory over Lapel on May 3.
The Bulldogs were riding a five-game win streak that started May 17 with a win over Alexandria. After that contest, coach Ellie Balbach said the Bulldogs wanted Madison-Grant in the regional championship.
“We knew it was going to be a fight,” Balbach said. “I think the difference tonight was they were a little more mentally tough than us, and they were able to execute when it mattered.”
Although senior pitcher Katie Duncan retired the first two Bulldogs in the top of the first, sophomore right fielder Ava Everman ripped a single to right field to spark some hope for Lapel. Senior catcher Hannah Laughlin followed with a hard-hit double to left-center field before senior third baseman Alexa Owens was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
However, the Argylls forced a groundout to get out of the jam unscathed.
Similarly, junior third baseman Maegan Wilson drew a walk and sophomore catcher Johnna Hiatt laced a single to right field with one out to get things going for Madison-Grant in the bottom of the inning. Junior starting pitcher Krystin Davis was able to sit down the next two Argylls to strand both runners and leave the score at 0-0.
The top of the second looked poised to repeat the results of each frame of the first when sophomore first baseman Karlie Jannings led things off with a double to center field before the next two batters got out. This time, Davis hit a two-out single down the right field line to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.
Sophomore shortstop Tatum Harper dropped a single into shallow right field in the next at-bat, but was thrown out when she tried to stretch it into a double.
Madison-Grant’s woes continued in the bottom of the second when senior second baseman MaKennah Clouse hit a single up the middle but failed to score. But in the top of the third, Lapel’s momentum was squandered.
Laughlin walked with one away, and after Duncan sat down the next batter, things got interesting.
Sophomore second baseman Laylah Gore smoked a double into the outfield, and although senior courtesy runner Kooper Grinstead rounded third and headed home, she turned around when she saw the Argylls’ throw would make for a close play at the plate. Hiatt fired to third base, throwing out Grinstead to end the inning and keep the score at 1-0.
The Argylls answered in the bottom of the third with a massive two-out rally. Hiatt singled up the middle, Duncan reached via error and Holliday walked to load the bases. Havens hit the aforementioned two-RBI single, and senior designated hitter Elizabeth Lee followed up with an RBI single of her own to put the home team up 3-1.
“I think we have tough kids. I think we have resilient kids,” Coach Havens said. “We try to preach to them that we don’t have to be perfect to win. We can win even after making a couple of mistakes.”
Balbach emerged from the Bulldogs’ dugout to end Davis’ day on the mound, calling on Jannings instead. Davis pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs, five hits and two walks with a strikeout.
While freshman designated hitter Paige Stires crushed a double into the left-center field wall with two outs in the top of the fourth, Duncan struck out Davis to keep the Argylls ahead three runs. Wilson reached via walk in the bottom of the inning, but was ultimately stranded at first.
Everman hit her second single with one out in the top of the fifth, and Laughlin followed with her second walk. Madison-Grant recorded the second out of the inning next before Gore walked to load the bases for reliver Jannings, who helped herself with an RBI single into center field.
However, Duncan forced a pop fly to left field to strand three Bulldogs and keep the score at 4-2. Lee reached first on an error with two outs in the bottom of the fifth, but Jannings held tight to keep the Bulldogs within two runs.
Duncan’s day came to an end in the top of the sixth when Lee took over for Madison-Grant. In five innings of work, Duncan allowed two runs on nine hits, three walks and two strikeouts.
Davis’ two-out bunt single made for some trouble in the top of the sixth, but Lee bounced back to retire the Bulldogs’ two-hole hitter and keep the Argylls ahead 4-2.
Greene matched Davis with a bunt single of her own in the bottom of the inning, however this one came with one down. In the next at-bat, Wilson laid down a bunt of her own and reached base on an errant throw.
Hiatt followed with a laser down the third-base line to drive in Greene before Duncan reached base with an infield single to load the bases. Holliday kept things going with an RBI single off the center-field wall to put the Argylls up 6-2.
Although the Bulldogs recorded an out to break things up, Lee drove a ball to the left-center field fence for a two-RBI double to give Madison-Grant even more insurance.
Gore hit a two-out single as a last gasp for the Bulldogs, but Lee secured the Argylls’ victory, forcing a popup to end the game. Lapel was coming off the third sectional championship in program history and failed to capture its first regional crown.
Despite that, Balbach was proud of the Bulldogs’ growth over the course of the season, saying they learned lessons in trust and how to come together to play as a united force. While four seniors played their last game in a Lapel uniform, Balbach is confident in the foundation they left on the program.
“We got some big shoes to fill for our seniors,” Balbach said. “We not only have a lot of seniors who are leaders through their play but through how they lead by example and how they’re able to rally people behind them. That’s a really hard thing to teach and to learn, but we definitely have some players coming back next year who have those qualities.”
The Argylls have amassed four straight victories and have won 23 of their last 24 games. Madison-Grant looks to make it to the state championship for the first time since 2009 when the Argylls won their sole title.
They’ll have Eastside (29-2) at approximately 1 p.m. Saturday at Warsaw in a rematch of the first round of semistate last season where the eventual state-champion Blazers won 4-3 on a hidden ball trick. Coach Havens emphasized while that one play ended the game, that’s not the only reason the Argylls lost.
However, he said he’s using last season’s heartbreak as motivation going into the contest.
“I hope it does for our kids, too,” Coach Havens said. “Our kids and our coaches are going to show up with the understanding that we can compete with Eastside, and we’re gonna go up there with the expectation that we can absolutely win.”
Demie Havens expressed the same motivation to defeat the Blazers as her father hoped and said Madison-Grant will be willing to do whatever it takes to come out on top.
“We’re more ready this year than we were last,” she said. “We know more. We’re stronger mentally and physically.”