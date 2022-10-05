MARION — Legendary Delta tennis coach Tim Cleland did something rather unusual Wednesday evening at Marion High School shortly after his Eagles ended the Madison-Grant season with a 4-1 win in the regional championship and advanced to Saturday’s semistate at Homestead.
He walked over to the Argylls’ team huddle and shared some words of encouragement for the Argylls, who made an impression on Cleland.
“It meant a lot,” M-G sophomore No. 1 singles player Luke Gilman said. “Him going up against so many teams and having so many wins, but (us) being the team that he comes up and says we had them on the ropes, and it could have gone either way. It just gives me confidence.”
Madison-Grant coach Tony Pitt said Cleland, who has won 30 straight sectional championships and has now brought the 25th regional title home to Delta, does not do that very often.
It should mean a lot to his players, most of whom are returning after completing a 21-5 season that included the program’s first Central Indiana Conference and sectional championships.
“He doesn’t mince words, and he doesn’t do this after every match,” Pitt said. “He’s not going to blow smoke and tell us something he doesn’t honestly see and believe. He’s won over 1,000 matches in his career, and I’d tell you he’s forgotten more about tennis than I’ll ever know, but I don’t think he’s forgotten anything.”
There was plenty of fight from the Argylls who showed no signs of intimidation while facing an Indiana high school tennis dynasty. In fact, there were moments early when M-G had taken the lead in four of the five matches.
“I had no doubt in my mind that we would battle,” Pitt said. “I’ve seen that enough out of the kids starting at the Connersville invite at the start of the year.”
Traditionally possessing strong doubles teams, Delta’s No. 1 team of Colin McCrady and Riley Bratton jumped out early and were in control throughout, in downing Ben Pax and Brogan Brunt 6-0, 6-3 to put the first point of the match on the board.
The No. 2 doubles match was a different story.
M-G’s only seniors — Davin Barton and Soren Price — gave the Eagles’ duo of Preston Shanayda and Isaac Anderson all the battle they could hope for. Twice, the Argylls had the lead with a chance to win a set — at 5-4 in the first and 6-5 in the second — but could not close the deal in either. Dropping the first set 7-5 before losing the second 7-6 and 7-3 in the tiebreaker.
“They’re kind of a testament to this team and the fight that they have,” Pitt said. “They aren’t the most skilled players on the team, but what they lack in talent they more than make up for in heart.”
The only match where the early M-G lead was in Gilman’s match against Delta’s Dalton Royal. Once Gilman jumped out to a 3-0 lead, he had every confidence he could finish the match on top.
“Once I won those first three games, I knew that’s what I had to do,” Gilman — now 19-7 this season — said. “I just had to get everything back, make him win the match.”
Gilman remains unbeaten in the postseason and will continue in the singles tournament. Thursday, he will return to Marion to face unbeaten senior Charles Behrman (20-0) of Muncie Burris for the singles sectional title.
“I haven’t seen him play since his freshman year, but I’ve seen the results and have heard good things about him,” Pitt said.
The Eagles clinched the title when Owen Vest defeated Christopher Fox 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and later added a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles for Kody Vest over Clayton Hull.
Obviously disappointed with the outcome, Fox did not smile after the match until the team serenaded Hull for his birthday. One of the primary organizers of extra practice sessions with his teammates, Fox said the lights may not be on at the M-G courts after Wednesday’s match, but it will be a frequent occurrence between now and next fall when the Argylls look to continue what this year’s team began building.
“Before winter as much as I can get out there,” Fox said. “I’m going to bring as many people out there as I can. We’re not going to stop working. Just because we lose doesn’t mean we’re going to stop working.”
Pitt could not say enough about the support the team received from the local community, including the Argylls volleyball team that was on hand Wednesday rooting on their classmates.
“I look over and see the entire volleyball team is here, and they took a bus to come up here and support the guys,” he said. “The support the administration has had has been phenomenal. They’ve had some special events for the kids this week.”