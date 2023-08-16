FAIRMOUNT — “One, two, three, ALL IN!”
That’s how Madison-Grant ends each and every football huddle. Whether it’s after finishing Argyll-Jacks to finish pre-practice warmups or before everyone goes home for the day, the black and gold break it down the same way.
And it’s been the case since head coach Brady Turner took over the program in 2018.
“It’s a culture thing, trying to get everybody’s mindset focused on one goal,” he said.
All In has been M-G’s motto through and through for half a decade, but it wasn’t always that way. When Turner took the reins, the Argylls were coming off an 0-10 season, and the 2006 M-G graduate saw the program he played for as a student and coached to two sectional titles as an assistant falling apart.
Turner saw a lack of participation in practices and saw athletes going through the motions, coming in and out of the program as they pleased. It has been his job to turn the Argylls around, and while M-G finished with losing records during Turner’s first four seasons, things began to trend up in terms of culture.
In 2022, the Argylls finished 8-3, their first winning season since 2011.
“The atmosphere around the program has gotten better,” Turner said. “It goes to these kids and their dedication and the coaching staff for staying on them.”
Rising senior Hudsyn Cunningham, a three-year varsity starter, has seen the Argylls go from winning just three games to finishing their most recent campaign amongst the best in the Central Indiana Conference. Despite being the smallest school in the conference, one of M-G’s biggest goals for the upcoming season is to take the conference crown.
“A couple years ago, all you would hear is that Madison-Grant wasn’t anything, and I heard that a little bit from other teams last year,” Cunningham said. “Then you shock ‘em.”
Although the Argylls picked up big wins against conference rivals like Frankton and Mississnewa, Turner still has his sights set on conquering Oak Hill and Eastbrook, two of the CIC’s most prominent powerhouses.
“Nobody’s gonna hand us anything,” Turner said. “We know that we got to work for it, and we got to work harder for it.”
And the Argylls will have to do it without Tanner Brooks, their 2022 All-CIC running back who finished with over 2,000 yards on the ground. However, Turner said he’s seen rising juniors Cole Stitt and Andy Stanley step up in the offseason and feels the two of them, along with rising senior Maverick Miller, will be major players in the offense.
Miller, a 2022 All-CIC honorable mention, was touted by Turner as the leader of the black and gold. But he knows the Argylls’ backfield will have to work as a unit with the same goal in mind to achieve the same success it did last season.
What exactly is that goal?
“To score touchdowns,” Miller said.
Rising junior quarterback Xavier Yeagy knows M-G plays in a run-heavy system, and that doesn’t bother him. In fact, it puts him at ease knowing he doesn’t have to carry as much pressure as a typical quarterback.
Additionally, Yeagy plays behind one of the strongest offensive lines in the area, highlighted by 2022 All-CIC offensive tackle Dalton Sneed and Cunningham, who earned honorable mention. Despite the comfort, Yeagy doesn’t take his position lightly, knowing he has to be the offense’s biggest vocal leader.
“What really is exciting is we have the ability to do anything,” Yeagy said. “It’s been pretty amazing to watch.”
While winning the CIC ranks high on M-G’s list of goals, bringing a sectional title to Fairmount for the first time in 15 years might top it. In fact, Cunningham said it would be a dream come true.
“It’s like a family to me. I’ve grown up with these dudes,” Cunningham said. “It’s really matured me as a person, and I’ve learned how to grow with these guys.”
Those around the program feel M-G has all the tools to accomplish said goal. The Argylls just need to put it all together. While Turner said depth will be an issue, he’s been impressed with the level of commitment during summer workouts.
Even for multi-sport athletes, staying focused on the upcoming football campaign is No. 1 on everyone’s mind.
“We’re right back where we left off,” Yeagy said. “There’s nobody missing a beat.”
Even after a successful 2022 campaign, the Argylls view themselves as the underdog of the CIC. Not only does that mindset put a chip on the respective shoulders of those suiting up for M-G, but it allows them to put all their chips in toward reaching new heights in 2023.
“We have a lot more confidence in ourselves,” Miller said. “I feel like we have nothing to lose.”