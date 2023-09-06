FRANKTON — Christopher Fox just seems to feel more comfortable with his back against the wall and Madison-Grant’s tennis chances in his hands.
It’s nothing new to Argylls coach Tony Pitt.
“I wasn’t terribly concerned when he lost the first set because I’ve seen this for four years now with him,” Pitt said. “He may drop a set, but he’s always going to be mentally in it.”
After Fox’s Wednesday heroics — and those of two of his teammates — a second of Madison-Grant’s season goals is well within reach.
After dropping the first set, Fox stormed back and overcame a two-game deficit in the third and decisive set of his No. 2 singles match while Ty Evans and Dalton Gibson mounted a comeback of their in the No. 2 doubles match as Madison-Grant held off an upset-minded Frankton team 4-1, clearing the second major obstacle to repeating their Central Indiana Conference title from a year ago.
Coupled with a win over CIC contender Mississinewa last week, the victory over the Eagles improves M-G to 12-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference with matchups against Alexandria and Elwood still to come. While the Argylls figure to be favored in both matches, they are not taking the task lightly.
“We’ve accomplished a lot of our goals already, and this was another big one,” Pitt said. “The biggest obstacles were Mississinewa and Frankton, and today is going to be a wake-up call, too, because if we don’t come out on fire, we could lose to Alexandria.”
With the Madison County tournament title in its rearview mirror, the balance of M-G’s goals — conference, sectional and regional — lie ahead.
“The biggest thing is sectional, and that is still ahead of us,” Fox said.
Wednesday’s win over Frankton went by roughly the same script as their meeting during the county tournament semifinals, and the teams even won the same matches.
But the second time around was hardly a carbon copy.
While Luke Gilman rolled to a 6-2, 6-3 No. 1 singles win over Sam Barr and Clayton Hull was in control throughout his 6-3, 6-1 victory over Aaron Hartley at No. 3 singles, the Argylls faced considerable resistance from Frankton in the remaining three matches.
In each, the Eagles took the first set and appeared poised to upend the Argylls and stake their own claim to the role of CIC frontrunner.
Again, Pitt was hardly surprised by the tenacity of Frankton, the ninth-ranked team in District 4.
“It’s always tight when we play Frankton,” he said. “They’ve had such a great program the last couple years, and we always seem to get the tight matches with them. Today was a great example of always getting their best.”
One match — at No. 2 doubles — began in Frankton control and ended that way. Jackson Alexander and Jon Hobbs held off a late charge from Brogan Brunt and Ben Pax for a 6-3, 6-4 win, repeating their county semifinal outcome.
But M-G had all it could handle from the Eagles in the other two matches, particularly Fox, who appeared to be on the brink of defeat multiple times against Frankton senior Max Barr.
At times, he was his own worst enemy, which was compounded by the strong play of Barr.
“The first set, I was playing lethargic, lazy, and I was not good. I’m going to be pretty straightforward,” Fox said. “The second set, I knew I can’t lose because I knew how doubles were struggling, and I knew I had to step it up.
“Usually that happens with me. That first set is rough, and in the second set I bring it back. I don’t know what it is.”
After dropping the opening set 6-2, Fox seemed to settle his ship by evening the match 6-1 in the second. But Barr picked up a break and was serving at 3-1, a true tipping point of the match for Fox.
Fox broke Barr’s serve and did not lose another game on his way to the 2-6, 6-1, 6-3 win.
“I had confidence that I would bring it back, even down 1-3, just because I’m used to it,” Fox said. “I wasn’t nervous at all, but it was big to break that serve and get back in the swing of things.”
His match ended just moments after Evans and Gibson locked up the team victory with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Ja’Von Miller and Eli Birch at No. 2 doubles.
The return of Evans this year has been a welcome sight for Pitt.
“Today is the second match they’ve ever played together,” he said. “Evan played football last year, and we’re trying to find the best combination.”
Frankton will travel to Lapel on Thursday for a battle with the arch-rival Bulldogs while the Argylls will host Blackhawk Christian, Northwestern and Bluffton in Saturday’s Madison-Grant Invitational.