New Madison-Grant girls basketball coach Jace Martin is coaching a group of athletes who are used to winning, and he has high hopes softball and volleyball success will follow the players to basketball.
“We have three players that played on the sectional championship volleyball team, and we talk a lot as coaches about competitiveness and winning being a muscle,” Martin said, also mentioning several girls on his team played on the Argylls’ regional-championship softball team. “And those players got to strengthen that muscle. Every single girl on our roster is a multi-sport athlete. It’s been great to watch them learn how to win, learn how to compete.”
M-G has key senior leadership to help bring this team together in Daya Greene, a returning starter who is leaving her mark in the school record books. A point guard, she started the 2022-23 season needing 29 assists to break the school record set by 2018 graduate Danyelle Hutson, and Green is also third in career steals.
“She’s an amazing mix of talent and effort,” Martin said. “When she got to basketball practice, the intensity level picked up significantly. She’s a coach’s dream.”
Junior Maddy Moore will pair well with Greene in the backcourt. A terrific shooter, Moore scored 28 points in the Argylls’ first game of the season.
“She shot 32% on 3s last year, and then she started this season with 28 points, made 4-of-5 3-pointers and smiled the entire time,” Martin said. “She’s a great kid, a quiet kid who we’re asking to take more of a leadership role this year. Most of the time when she steps on the court she’ll probably be the most athletic one out there.
“Both (Greene and Moore) are terrific ballhandlers and will make it difficult for teams to put a lot of pressure on us.”
Dannika Horn was the first player off the bench last year, and she’s being asked to step into a larger role. Junior Katie Stowers will be expected to do more this year, too.
“Horn will be asked to take on a bigger role in scoring this year,” Martin said. “She’s an aggressive rebounder and an intelligent defender. Stowers played travel ball over the summer and grew in confidence with her shooting ability.”
Those upperclassmen will get some help from the freshman class, as Camryn Bolser and Caydence Campbell are expected to be in the varsity rotation.
And sophomores Madalee Holloway and Carley Holliday could add some depth, too.
“We’re working really hard to build trust and convince the girls that we care more about them as people than players,” Martin said.