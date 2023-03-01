KOKOMO – Multiples of three.
For the Madison-Grant Argylls, threes are unquestionably their modus operandi – and preferable shooting distance on the basketball court – but one crooked number surpasses all others.
Nine. The margin of defeat the Class 2A Argylls suffered a year ago, 60-51, against Tipton in the sectional championship game, halting their shot at title No. 6 in boys basketball program history.
“It’s something honestly that we’ve talked about for almost 365 days now. It’s no secret coming into this season that we had some goals, and we have some outcomes that we want to accomplish,” M-G head coach Josh Hendrixson said. “Winning sectional is one of them, so it’s something we’ve talked about and had circled. Everything we’ve done to this point of the season has been for this moment.”
There was little doubt what the Argylls had in mind Wednesday night at Taylor during the Sectional 39 quarterfinals.
With 199 3-pointers amassed prior to their sectional matchup with Eastern (10-13), the Argylls (17-6) added seven more for 206 overall and a decisive 53-36 victory to advance into Friday night’s semifinal round – where Tipton awaits.
“We’ve been looking at it. Glancing at it a little bit, hoping we’d get past this first game. We figured they’d probably get past their first game, so we know it’s definitely going to be a challenge,” M-G senior Jase Howell said. “We remember the sectional championship game last year against them. We remember that, so it’s just going to be more fuel to the fire. Hopefully, we can get that done.”
First thing first, however, and that was taking care of the Eastern Comets, who the Argylls beat 67-54 on Feb. 18 at home on senior night.
A nine-point lead, 13-4, with 1:38 remaining in the first quarter off Howell’s second of five 3-pointers in the game echoed their intentions.
A 19-point advantage – their largest lead – at 49-30 with 3:53 left in the game all but made certain the season would go beyond a 23rd contest.
“That’s always the goal. We don’t want to look ahead,” Howell said. “We played them previously on our senior night, and we knew we couldn’t sleep on them.”
Instead, the Argylls cruised, building a 12-point lead by the end of the first quarter and later turned an early five-point margin in the second quarter into a comfortable 13-point cushion by halftime.
Howell paced the offense with a game-high 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting and added five assists, a steal and two rebounds. He converted five of nine attempts from 3-point range, while the team shot 47% from the field by the final horn.
M-G senior Peyton Southerland had 12 points, four assists, a steal and nine rebounds, followed by junior Clayton Hull’s nine points and senior Antonio Blackwell’s eight points off the bench. Junior Gavin Kelich finished with five points.
The Argylls attempted 25 3-pointers, upping their season total to 559, but they are far from one-dimensional.
While Howell beat the buzzer with a dagger corner 3-pointer to put M-G up 42-26 by the end of the third quarter, he and Southerland went to work finding the passing lanes inside to counter a minor shooting lull in the same frame.
“It’s good when it’s going on, but when it’s not it can definitely hurt us, and we saw it a little bit in the third quarter,” Howell said. “We got off to a slow start and missed three or four threes in a row, so coached called a timeout, and we emphasized driving to the bucket and getting in gaps. We wanted to make sure we weren’t just standing out there shooting threes, so we could get everything else going.”
The switch in approach netted a 10-4 run in the second half and a 19-point lead, though Howell mixed in two 3-pointers during the charge, including a deep ball he released a few feet from near half court.
“If I catch it and shoot it, and I’m out there, I’m going to just let it fly,” said Howell, who is 67-of-150 from beyond the arc this season. “It’s easier than taking a dribble up or if I do, then it might not be open, so I’m going to catch it and shoot it. I’m comfortable out there.”
The Argylls’ defense made things uneasy for the Comets, especially in the second half. Able to score 20 points in the first 16 minutes, Eastern was held to 16 in the second, while its top-scoring threat, Corbin Snyder was slowed.
Snyder, a 6-foot-6 junior, had 11 points in the first half and finished with 15 to lead the Comets. Senior Owen Crabbe had 12 points with seven dropping through the hoop in the first half.
“This time of year, it’s a different season. A lot of coaches say, it’s back to 0-0 to start a new season, but sectional is different. It’s always different when you’re a senior because like I told them last night and told them today. There are no more games that are scheduled after tonight,” Hendrixson said. “We have to earn the right to keep on playing.”
The Argylls cleared the first hurdle and now will get their crack at some revenge, as Tipton defeated Eastbrook 74-38 in the quarterfinals to setup the rematch on Friday.
If the Argylls win Friday, then they will have an opportunity to seize the program’s first sectional title since 2017 (won at Taylor) on Saturday night.
“We’ll make sure it gets talked about this week, and I’ll make sure my team is ready to play,” Howell said. “We probably have more chemistry this year than we did last year. Even the guys that didn’t play, they know what happened, and we’re just going to be ready to play.”