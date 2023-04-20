ELWOOD – The wind was gusting across the diamond and out through left-center field Thursday, and the Class 2A 10th-ranked Madison-Grant softball team found the jet stream.
A two-out, two-run home run by senior Katie Duncan in the top of the first inning kicked off the Argylls’ hit parade before Madison-Grant blasted four more long balls, including three in the sixth, to rout Central Indiana Conference rival Elwood 19-1 in six innings.
The Argylls’ top-six batters in the order combined for 20 of the team’s 21 hits and connected for nine extra-base hits led by a two-home run performance from Elizabeth Lee (3-for-4, four RBI).
“I think we might have missed one sign as far as offensively, but outside of that, I don’t know if we did much wrong,” Madison-Grant head coach Travis Havens said. “We had a good day hitting. The wind helped, but some of those balls were probably home runs regardless.”
Duncan’s bomb in the first inning was a no-doubt blast out of right-center field, which put Madison-Grant up 2-0.
A three-run shot with no outs in the top of the third by Lee increased the lead to 6-0 before the Argylls chased Elwood starter Alivia Boston. Olivia Shannon entered in relief to start the top of the fourth, but the Argylls didn’t slow down.
They kept swinging.
“We executed our team swing the way that we like, and we did a lot of stuff right,” Havens said.
Duncan locked down the host Panthers (2-4, 0-1 CIC) during both teams’ conference season opener by striking out two, walking two and surrendering five hits with one earned run.
Elwood’s lone run crossed the plate in the bottom of the sixth, as a two-out RBI single by frosh Kelsey Armes drove in frosh Averi Savage from second base.
Duncan, who attended Elwood schools as a grade schooler, had her team’s matchup with the Panthers circled on her calendar.
“I had some extra motivation. Obviously, I was pitching, and I used to go to Elwood, so I know everybody. I was really hoping to win,” Duncan said. “I played with all those girls, so it feels good.”
Duncan retired 11 of 12 batters she faced from the bottom of the second through the fifth and left five runners stranded – three in scoring position.
Offensively, she supported her own cause by going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a single, a home run and two RBI.
“She’s been seeing the ball really well, and she’s been hitting really well,” Havens said. “She wanted the ball today. She wanted to pitch, and she pitched really well. She just needs to keep doing what she’s been doing.”
Senior Daya Greene went 2-for-4 and drew one of the team’s four walks while stealing two bases. Maegan Wilson went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Johnna Hiatt finished 3-for-5 with four RBI and a two-run home run in the top of the sixth.
Sophomore Carley Holliday went 2-for-4. Wilson drew two walks, while Lee reached base four times, once by being hit by a pitch.
Madison-Grant cleared the fence three times in the top of the sixth, scoring 12 runs while sending 15 batters to the plate. The Argylls logged nine hits in the frame.
Demie Havens (4-for-5, three RBI) hit the second home run in the sixth, a two-run shot out of left-center field before Lee hit her second four-bagger – her first multi-home run game of her career.
“I didn’t really have a plan if I’m going to be honest. I knew with the second one, we have a really nice team swing, so it’s an execution plan that we have with two strikes to score runs and get on base,” Lee said. “That’s just what I did. It worked in my favor.
“It was fun. That’s for sure. Definitely going to remember this game.”
The Argylls entered red hot after outscoring their opponents 35-9 the past three games, including a 14-9 win over rival Frankton during the Madison County Softball Tournament last Thursday.
Now, the Argylls (7-3, 1-0 CIC) have scored 54 runs in four contests, winning four straight and reaching double-digit runs in seven games overall.
“We talked a lot about Elwood and how good of a team they are and that this first conference game was a big one,” Havens said. “There are other teams down the road, but we needed this one, and we didn’t take Elwood lightly. We’ve kind of been focused on this game for a while now.”
The game plan worked, especially in the sixth as Madison-Grant plated four runs with no outs and eight more with two outs.
“It doesn’t happen that often. It’s just kind of like a snowball effect, offensively and defensively, I think, sometimes,” Havens said. “That’s probably what happened, but our kids put the bat on the ball, and I think we took a good approach as far as what balls to swing at and what to stay off of. It seemed to work really well, especially that inning.”
Elwood was charged with five errors and dropped its third straight game.
The Panthers are scheduled to face Hamilton Heights on the road Friday night. The Argylls host Northwestern for a doubleheader Saturday.
Hiatt, Duncan, Havens and Lee are hoping to keep their hit barrage going even if they don’t quite match their five-home run day among the quartet.
“It’s crazy. We worked so hard for this, and it was just one after one after one,” Duncan said. “It’s just what we do. Travis always says we can be better than last year, and he thinks we are better than last year. I believe him, and I trust him.”