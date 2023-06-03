WARSAW -- Travis Havens didn’t hold a typical team huddle after Madison-Grant’s 6-0 loss to Eastside in a softball semistate semifinal matchup Saturday. Despite emotions running understandably high, the coach didn’t want to spend his final time speaking to the club like one might think.
Sure, he was looking in the teary eyes that face a coach after any season ends, and sure he reminisced on the 26-5 season that saw Madison-Grant once again win a sectional and regional championship, but to him this conversation meant more. He said this huddle may have been his toughest ever due to the bond he’s formed with the senior class, his first he has been coach of for its entire tenure.
“You spend so much time with them and you see them in their ups and downs, and honestly you look at them almost like your own kids,” Havens said. “I have three daughters of my own, but you go through seasons like this, and every year you get 20 more daughters.”
After he and the rest of the coaching staff said their piece, he opened the conversation to the five Argylls who just experienced their final high school game.
“This is their team,” Havens said. “It’s the kids that matter. It’s the kids that play the game.”
While some chose to keep their thoughts internal, when senior shortstop Daya Greene was called upon, she thought back to when she was an underclassman in the same situation. She remembered past seniors speaking highly of the season they had at the time, neglecting to pay it forward for those to come.
She wanted to change that.
“We want you to win this next year,” Greene said to the 11 returning Argylls. “Don’t ever think that you can do as good as we did here because you can do better.”
Trouble struck right out of the gate for Madison-Grant, as junior center fielder Jayci Kitchen reached second base after a seemingly routine groundout was botched. Kitchen moved to third in the next at-bat on a sacrifice bunt before coming around to score on an RBI single down the left-field line from senior third baseman Kathyrn O’Brien.
Senior first baseman Grace McClain hit a groundball to shortstop that looked to be an inning-ending double play before the ball got away, leaving runners on first and second with one out. The bases became loaded when senior right fielder Grace Kreischer drew a walk.
Madison-Grant senior pitcher Katie Duncan momentarily bounced back as she forced a pop-up, but Eastside’s senior pitcher Natalie Lower responded with a two-RBI single to put the Blazers up three runs. The final two runners were stranded on another pop-up, but the damage was done, and Eastside held all the momentum.
The Argylls’ first two batters went down quickly in the bottom of the first, however, sophomore catcher Johnna Hiatt gave the home team some life with a single up the middle. The Blazers soon snuffed those hopes out, as freshman courtesy runner Cayleigh Stitt was thrown out when she tried to steal second base.
Eastside (30-2) kept things rolling in the top of the second when Kitchen walked and sophomore shortstop Lillian Cline hit an infield single with one out. A passed ball in the next at-bat advanced each runner into scoring position. O’Brien stayed hot when she hit a laser out to left field for a two-RBI double.
Down 5-0, Havens decided to take his second mound visit of the contest, replacing Duncan with senior Elizabeth Lee.
The Madison-Grant faithful erupted as Greene snagged a line drive from McClain to make an inning-ending double play and halt the Blazers’ scoring attack. However, the Argylls went down in order in the bottom of the second.
To start the third, Greene once again made a spectacular play, laying out in the infield for a diving catch to earn the first out. The next two batters were retired as Madison-Grant did not allow a baserunner for the first time in the contest.
As she reflected on the game, Greene said her mishap in the first inning lit a fire under her.
“I just didn’t want to go out on an error, so I gave it my all on every play after that,” Greene said.
Eastside continued its defensive dominance in the bottom of the third, putting away the final three batters in the Argylls’ order to stay ahead 5-0. While Madison-Grant seemed poised to once again put away the Blazers in succession in the top of the fourth, Kitchen drove a two-out single into left field to keep the visitors alive. Although Kitchen quickly swiped second, she was stranded there when Lee forced an inning-ending groundout to keep the Argylls’ gap at five.
This proved to be a game operating under the saying, ‘What goes around comes around,’ as Green rocketed a line drive right at the opposing shortstop for an out to start the bottom of the fourth. In the next at-bat, that phrase remained true when junior third baseman Maegan Wilson reached first base on an error.
After Hiatt flew out to center for the second out, Duncan put a single between the shortstop and third baseman and Holliday ripped a single to left field to load the bases. In perhaps the biggest at-bat of the game for Madison-Grant, sophomore center fielder Demie Havens looked to repeat her success in the clutch from the regional championship just four days earlier.
She hit a ground ball up the middle that looked to get through the gap, but Cline was able to range over, field the ball and step on second to keep the Argylls scoreless.
O’Brien led off the top of the fifth by reaching first base on an error, and moving to second on a wild pitch. McClain followed with a double to the center-field fence, but when O’Brien tried to score, she was thrown out at the plate on a perfect relay from Madison-Grant.
McClain reached third base on the throw home, and Kreischer laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to bring her around to score. The next batter went down, but the Blazers held a 6-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth.
The Argylls hit three straight groundouts to go down quickly to end the fifth. Junior second baseman Victoria Roose made it to first base on an error with one out, and Kitchen walked with two outs, but the Blazers were unable to capitalize and the score remained 6-0 after the top of the sixth.
While Wilson walked with one out in the bottom of the sixth, Lower sat down the Argylls’ three and four hole hitters to keep the Blazers ahead six runs with time running out.
McClain and Kreischer each collected one-out singles, but both were stranded in the top of the seventh on an inning-ending double play. With three outs to go, Madison-Grant had a six-run hill to climb.
That climb proved to be insurmountable as the Argylls went down in order as defending Class 2A state champion Eastside advanced to the semistate championship against Andrean.
Lower finished with a complete game shutout and allowed three hits, one walk and struck out four. Havens said along with Lower's masterful pitching performance that saw her work both sides of the zone to her advantage, Eastside played a nearly perfect game defensively, making it doubly tough for the Argylls to score.
“All that we’ve done over the year was great,” Greene said. “Everybody has a bad game. Ours just happened to be this one.”
Afterward, Greene spoke on what her final season in the black, white and gold meant to her, with the chemistry she had with her teammates sticking out.
“We all wanted to be here, we all wanted to get better, and we all wanted to win,” Greene said.
While Havens paid his respects to the senior class’ talent on the field and leadership off it, he didn’t want his postgame speech to focus entirely on the season that was. He felt it was important to get those returning to the program focused on the future as well.
“Next season starts right now,” Havens said. “We don’t want to lower expectations of Madison-Grant softball just because those four kids are gone.”
He said it’s going to be hard to imagine Madison-Grant softball without Duncan, Lee, Greene and Clouse, and despite experiencing the same result on the same field to the same team in the same game as the year prior, Havens emphatically made his thoughts on the 2023 season known.
“We had a hell of a year,” Havens said.