ALEXNDRIA — It is hard to imagine any softball player is seeing the ball right now as well as Madison-Grant sophomore Carley Holliday.
For the second time in less than a week, Holliday hit three home runs in one day — this time in just one game — and drove in five runs as the Argylls continued their torrid offensive pace with a 12-6 win at Alexandria.
It was the eighth straight win for M-G (11-3), and the Argylls have scored in double figures in every game during the streak. The latest M-G win was sloppy at times — the Argylls committed six errors, leading to four unearned runs — but coach Travis Havens was happy enough with a 3-0 start in the Central Indiana Conference.
“We didn’t play very well defensively for sure tonight,” he said. “Thankfully, Carley Holliday and Maegan Wilson were prepared to do what they do offensively.”
The power of Holliday and the offensive contributions of a pair of varsity newcomers was more than enough to offset a defensive off night.
Holliday started the scoring with a solo blast with two outs in the second inning and later added two-run shots in the fourth and sixth innings. Her second homer tied the game after Alexandria (2-6-1) had taken a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the third.
“She’s got a plan up there, and she’s not forcing anything,” Havens said. “She’s obviously seeing it really well. I’m glad she was here tonight because we were down two runs and needed something.”
All three of Holliday’s Thursday homers were to straightaway center field, with the last shot clanging loudly off the scoreboard behind the fence for the final two runs.
Holliday, who hit three home runs in a doubleheader sweep of Northwestern on Saturday, said she is as locked in as she can remember.
“I feel like — I go hitting once a week, and the coaches really help us with knowing what we’re going to get,” she said. “I was expecting more outside (pitches), but those were all right down the middle.”
A pair of juniors — not new to the team but newcomers to regular varsity playing time — Maddy Moore and Wilson continued to perform at a high level for the Argylls, who graduated multiple key players from last season’s semistate team.
Wilson had three singles and a double in her first four at-bats Thursday with three RBI, only missing out on a five-hit game when she grounded out in the seventh. Moore was 2-for-4, stole two bases and scored a run hitting out of the No. 9 slot in Havens’ lineup.
Wilson’s two-run double in the fourth gave the Argylls the lead for good after Holliday’s two-run shot tied the game.
“They got us back in the game when other people were having a different approach than what those two kids had,” he said.
She added an RBI single to cap a five-run fifth inning when M-G took full control.
Starting — and winning — pitcher Katie Duncan started the rally with a single to center. Courtesy runner Madeline Clouse scored on a double by Demie Havens. One run scored on a wild pitch, and Makennah Clouse and Wilson added RBI singles sandwiched around a run-scoring triple by Daya Greene.
One day after a listless showing in a 10-3 loss to Oak Hill, the Tigers had plenty of extra energy for their rivals to the north, especially early on.
Down a run, the Tigers took advantage of two M-G errors to take the lead in the second. After Olivia Jones reached on an error, Daisy Bivens singled her to third. A throwing error brought Jones in, and Emmalyn Gullion drove Bivens home with a single for a 2-1 lead.
In the third, the Tigers added a run as, with one out, Natalee Morrow and Charleigh Baledge singled, and Ashlynn Duckworth drove in Morrow with a sacrifice fly to right. Although Duckworth reached when the fly was dropped for an error, the Tigers could not capitalize further.
Errors helped Alex score one in the fifth and a pair in the sixth, but seven runners left aboard — including with the bases loaded and none out in the fourth — doomed the upset bid.
“In the end, that hurt us,” Alex coach Sarah Almack said. “We talked about how we have to find a way, being that teammate to find a way to score somebody and get it done.”
Madison-Grant will travel to Eastbrook on Saturday to defend its Grant 4 title while Alexandria will hit the road Friday to take on another streaking team in Shenandoah. The Raiders have won nine in a row after Thursday’s 3-1 win over Wapahani.