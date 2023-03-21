ANDERSON — When Tanner Brooks steps into the starter block at a Madison-Grant track meet, fans should refrain from blinking.
They might miss something spectacular.
The Argylls senior is picking up this spring where he left off a year ago when he made it to the state finals in the 200 meters.
Saturday, Brooks moved up the rankings in the state for indoor small-school qualifying in the 60-meter dash at Anderson University in 7.05 seconds, a full tenth of a second faster than the previous week at Indiana Wesleyan.
“Oh, he’s going to be ecstatic with that,” M-G coach T.J. Herniak said of the time.
He is currently seeded third in the state for small schools in the event and will run this weekend in Bloomington at the Hoosier State Relays.
An absolute blur on the track, Brooks has his sites set on another deep postseason run. Not only is he eyeing a return to the state finals in the 200, he is closing in on the school record in the 100-yard dash and is part of a pair of relay teams — 1,600 and 800 — that have high hopes as well.
The five-time Madison County track champion — a sixth title was lost due to a disqualification — feels he is right where he needs to be at this time of the season, which is far ahead of last year.
“I feel accomplished, but I’ve got to keep digging for more,” he said. “It’s not enough. I’m never satisfied.”
“I think he’s improved. He’s definitely much stronger,” Herniak said. “He’s carrying about 20 more pounds for track season than he was last year, so I told him to lay off the curls in the weight room. He’s gotten bigger. He’s gotten stronger, but he hasn’t lost a step.”
In a uniquely individual sport as track and field can be and as deserving of the spotlight as Brooks is, he shies away from it in a sense.
He would prefer to share his athletic glory with his teammates, hoping for their success as much as for his own. This is not to say Brooks does not relish his own achievements. He certainly does and celebrates them as vigorously as ever. But with maturation that has come over the last four years, he also wants his teammates to succeed, especially fellow football players Andy Stanley and Cole Stitt who join Brooks on the 800-meter relay team.
“If we all have success in our individual events, then we’ll have success as a team, and that’s something I preach a lot,” Herniak said. “For Tanner, that shows an evolution for him as an athlete. As a freshman, he was very cocky and focused on his own success and didn’t really care what anyone else did. But now, he really celebrates his teammates’ success and wants to see his teammates do well and be right up there with him. He’s excited about where we can go as a team.”
It is easy to see right away Brooks loves sports. Whether he is on the football field, looking up at his times on the track scoreboard or cheering on the M-G basketball teams from the student section, he is all smiles.
If Brooks is competing — even from the sideline — he’s a happy camper.
“I just love competing, even watching others compete,” he said. “I just have that drive in me. I need to compete and do something. Even during basketball season, I have to cheer them on. That’s my team.”
“He loves competition. That’s for sure,” Herniak said. “Any time he has an opportunity to beat somebody, he’s all about it. Tanner is a special kid from that aspect. A lot of kids you can’t teach competitiveness. They either have it or they don’t. For Tanner to have both the talent and the competitiveness, it makes him that much more special.”
Brooks was dominant on the football field for the Argylls, rushing for over 2,000 yards and 36 touchdowns last season. Despite the fact many of his attempts on the field ended with him standing up — largely untouched — in the end zone, he still needed some time to recoup from the physical demands of the sport which he will continue playing at Wabash College next year.
With daily reminders from M-G strength and conditioning coach Brock Massey to ice and rest his muscles, Brooks largely took it easy over the winter in preparation for this spring. He said he feels stronger and better now than he ever has and is ready to do to his sprinting competitors what he largely did to would-be tacklers.
Leave them in his wake.
“I feel like a new man,” Brooks said. “I’m mostly excited to see how we can do because we have more drive than we’ve had in recent years. We need eyes on Madison-Grant this year.”