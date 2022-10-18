ANDERSON — The nine Madison County high schools have selected their representatives for the annual Athletes of Character initiative for the 2022-23 school year, and those athletes were revealed Tuesday.
Alexandria is represented by Gabby Hosier, Connor Etchison, Benjamin Devault, Josi Fisher, Lilly Thomas and Cali Crum.
Representing Anderson are Robby James, Rebekah Bale, Campbell Kinnaman, Payton Sargent, Ethan Poole and Michael Strait.
Anderson Prep is represented by Landen Justice, Kayden Mondragon, Kanyla Wills, Miriah McClendon, Serenity Evans and Julia Smith.
From Elwood it’s Hunter Sallee, Makenzie Cornwell, Olivia Shannon, Ellie Laub, Addison Updegraff and Katelyn Foor.
Frankton’s representatives are Jack Melvin, Gage Rastetter, Bradyn Douglas, Launa Hamaker, Addison Brobston and Isabella Dean.
Lapel’s representatives are Tyler Dollar, Macy Beeson, Gracie Lyons, Deannaya Haseman, Tyler Lutz and Grant Humerickhouse.
Liberty Christian is represented by Ella Wall, Noah Price, Abby Etchison, Aaron Woodyard, Cedric Anderson and Caroline Caldwell.
Representing Madison-Grant are Alexis Baney, Daya Greene, Jase Howell, Nathan Knopp, Soren Price and Sam Thompson.
Pendleton Heights’ representatives are Cole Bubalo, Ramsey Gary, Cohen Gray, Madelyn Heineman, Sam Mossoney and Kaitlyn Prickett.
Six athletes from each school are selected by the athletic directors, coaching staff and administrators. This is the 21st year the YMCA of Madison County has sponsored the Athletes of Character program.
Pizza Hut has partnered with the Y as a co-sponsor of the program for the past three years.
The criteria for selection is based upon the “six pillars of character” — trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.
Pictures are taken by professional photographer Dale Pickett, who has volunteered his time and creativity to the photo shoots every year.
Individual trading cards with a picture of each athlete are given to elementary students within the school systems at school convocations, and the athletes share insights about sportsmanship and character in a small group setting at the convo.
Large eye-catching posters of the 54 athletes are being displayed around Madison County. The posters are available at the Y and at each of the participating high schools.
Retired Y director Dan Sager and Barrett Bates, a retired athletic director and basketball coach at Anderson University, coordinate the program. Both men have described the program as a dynamic way to provide positive role models that demonstrate what good character can accomplish with education.
The Madison County Athletes of Character participated in a team building focus on character development at Community Hospital.
The training gave the athletes practical explanation of the meaning for the six pillars of character to prepare them for their school convocations.