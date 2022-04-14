GIRLS TENNIS
Alexandria 3, Anderson 2
Alexandria’s depth outweighed the power at the top of the Anderson roster as the Tigers opened defense of their Madison County championship with a 3-2 win over the Indians.
The Alex doubles teams dropped a total of one game in their victories. Taylor Stinefield and Ally Honeycutt took the No. 1 match 6-0, 6-0 over Maddy Tyler and Amber Kennedy while Emily Leever and Addy Warren dominated Talaysha Edmonds and Himiko McAnally 6-1, 6-0 in the No. 2 match.
Kara Simison clinched the team win with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Rachel Proctor in the No. 3 singles.
Anderson’s points came in the form of a 6-0, 6-0 win for Jamison Geoffreys over Carlie Remington in the No. 1 singles match and a 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 Samim Thorns win over Allie Clark at No. 2 singles.
The Tigers will host Frankton in one semifinal Friday at 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights 5, Elwood 0
The three Pendleton Heights singles players dropped just one game as the Arabians swept Elwood and advanced to the semifinals Friday at Lapel.
No. 1 Abby Cruser swept Kenzee Oyler as did Josie Graves at the No. 3 singles match over Kenzee Garringer. Jessica Thompson posted a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles over Kennedy Perrin.
In the doubles matches, PH’s Faith Bluel and Abi Rosenkrans won the No. 1 match 6-2, 6-2 over Addi Updegraff and Ruth Vehikite while Ellie Manchess and Camille Spencer knocked off Hannah McCleery and Harli Evans 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 2 doubles match.
Lapel 5, Madison-Grant 0
Lapel was dominant in a 5-0 win over Madison-Grant and will host the Arabians in one semifinal Friday.
Kerith Renihan was a 6-1, 6-0 winner over Lainey Lutterman at No. 1 singles while Gracie Frazier and Ally Wolfgang posted 6-1, 6-1 wins over Mya Stansberry and Lexi Terwillegar at No. 2 and No. 3 singles.
Gracie Lyons and Chloe Renihan blanked Josie Engle and Marissa Lambert 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 doubles match, and Grace Martin and Georgia Manning finished things off at No. 2 doubles with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Violet Taylor and Jessie Martin.
M-G will host Elwood in the consolation round Friday afternoon.
SOFTBALL
Madison-Grant 24, Alexandria 0
Elizabeth Lee pitched five no-hit innings and was one of four M-G players with four RBI as the Argylls overpowered Alexandria in the consolation round of the Madison County softball tournament.
Anzlee Thomas homered against her former teammates as part of her four-RBI night while Lee and Daya Greene each hit a double with Greene scoring three times. Chelsea Parker was the fourth player with two hits and four RBI.
The Argylls will face Anderson at noon Saturday for fifth place while the Tigers will play Liberty Christian in the seventh-place game. Both will be played at Pendleton Heights.
Anderson 16, Liberty Christian 1
Anderson scored four runs in the fifth and seven more in the sixth to blow open a close game against Liberty Christian.
The Indians' offense was led by Kelsey Villano with a home run and two RBI as well as a 3-for-5, three-RBI night from winning pitcher Jadeyn Lasley, who allowed six hits and struck out three over six innings.
Mady Rees and Maddie Mercer were each 2-for-3 with a double for the Lions.
BASEBALL
Madison-Grant 28, Anderson Prep 0
The Argylls plated 12 runs in each of the first two innings and never looked back.
Eleven different M-G players drove in at least one run, led by Mason Richards who doubled and drove in six runs. Chad Harbert doubled and drove in three runs while Maddox Beckley also chased three runners home with a pair of hits.
Four Argylls combined to limit the Jets to just a pair of singles from freshman Landon Clark-Brown.
In the consolation bracket of the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament, Madison-Grant will host Frankton on Friday at 5:30 p.m. while Liberty Christian visits Elwood.