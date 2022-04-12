SOFTBALL
Elwood 12, Anderson 0: On a weather-necessitated neutral field, Olivia Shannon brought her A-Game to Pendleton and hurled a no-hitter as Elwood blanked Anderson in the first round of the Madison County tournament.
Coming back from a devastating injury last summer, Shannon was dominant. She struck out 12 batters and only allowed three baserunners to reach base for Anderson (1-1) via the walk. She was also 2-for-3 at the plate with two stolen bases and scored twice for Elwood (1-2).
Alivia Boston homered and drove in four runs for the Panthers, who ran at will with nine stolen bases against the Indians. Jaleigh Crawford also had three hits for Elwood and swiped three bases.
The Panthers will play at Lapel in the semifinal round Thursday.
Lapel 10, Liberty Christian 0 (5): Krystin Davis and Karlie Jannings combined for a no-hitter as Lapel (3-2) knocked off Liberty Christian to advance to Thursday’s semifinal round.
The duo combined to strike out nine batters and issued just two walks.
Jordan Tracy, Tatum Harper and Ava Everman each drove in two runs for the Bulldogs, with Tracy hammering a home run and a double among her three hits.
Liberty Christian (1-2) will host Anderson in Thursday’s consolation round.
BASEBALL
Alexandria 35, Anderson Prep 0 (5): Alexandria scored 10 runs in the first and went on to rout Anderson Prep in the first round of the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament.
Aaron Matthews and Trevor Martin each recorded four of the Tigers’ 22 hits with Matthews scoring four times and posting four RBI. Adrian Smith also drove in four runs with a pair of doubles for Alexandria (4-2).
APA (0-2) managed just two hits against three Tigers pitchers and will host Madison-Grant in a scheduled consolation bracket game Wednesday afternoon.
Anderson 11, Elwood 1 (5): In another game shortened to five innings due to run-rule, three Anderson pitchers combined on a two-hitter as the Indians rolled past Elwood.
Brogan Waymire doubled and drove in two runs for Anderson (4-2) while Jacob Lee added a pair of singles, three stolen bases and two innings of no-hit, five-strikeout pitching.
Colton Jetty drove in the lone Elwood (0-1) run with a fourth-inning single.
The Indians will play at Lapel in Thursday’s semifinal round while the Panthers will travel to Liberty Christian in the consolation bracket.
Lapel 10, Liberty Christian 0 (5): Brennan Stow doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in three runs to lead Lapel (2-0) to a whitewash of Liberty Christian.
Kyle Shelton pitched all five innings for the Bulldogs, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out six. Shelton was also 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI while Jake Paska added a 3-for-4 day for the Bulldogs offense.
Beckham Chappell delivered the only hit for Liberty Christian (1-3).