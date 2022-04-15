Alexandria 5, Frankton 0
The Tigers dropped just seven games total and will defend their Madison County Girls Tennis Championship Saturday at 10 a.m. at Pendleton Heights.
At No. 1 Singles, Carlie Remington knocked off Lauryn Bates 6-0, 6-1 while Kara Simison was similarly in control at No. 3 singles with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Haylee Niccum. Allie Clark completed the singles sweep with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Addie Brobston at No. 2 singles.
Taylor Stinefield and Ally Honeycutt won at No. 1 doubles 6-0, 6-1 over Launa Hamaker and Ann Curtis while Emily Leever and Lily Harpe dispatched Sloane Harrison and Emily Bilyeu 6-1, 6-0 to finish off the doubles sweep.
Pendleton Heights 4, Lapel 1
The Arabians took a pair of three-set doubles matches and advanced to the finals with a 4-1 win over Lapel.
Both doubles matches won by PH were by identical scores, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 as Faith Bluel and Abi Rosenkrans took the No. 1 match over Chloe Renihan and Gracie Lyons while Camille Spencer and Ellie Manchess knocked off Georgia Manning and Grace Martin in the No. 2 match.
Abby Cruser remained unbeaten for the Arabians with a 6-0, 6-0 No. 1 singles win over Kerith Renihan and Jessica Thompson defeated Morgan Erwin 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
Gracie Frazier salvaged a point for the Bulldogs with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 3 singles.
Anderson 3, Elwood 2
Despite taking both doubles matches, an Anderson singles sweep was too much for the Panthers in the consolation round of the tournament.
Jamison Geoffreys, Samim Thorns and Ramsey Proctor were the singles winners for the Indians.
Addi Updegraff and Ruth Vehikite won the No. 1 doubles match for Elwood while Hannah McCleery and Harli Evans won at No. 2 doubles.
The Indians will visit Madison-Grant on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the fifth-place match while the Panthers will finish in seventh.
Elwood 11, Liberty Christian 0
Xavier Davenport doubled twice and drove in two runs, and Will Retherford plated two more as Elwood needed just five innings to knock off Liberty Christian in Nick Muller consolation bracket play.
The Panthers outhit the Lions 13-4 and were led by three hits each from Davenport, Retherford and Luke Jones, who also scored twice and threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings on the mound for Elwood.
The Panthers will play Madison-Grant for fifth-place Saturday at 1 p.m. at Memorial Field.
Liberty Christian got two hits from Tyler Houk and will meet Frankton at 10 a.m. Saturday in the seventh-place contest.
Madison-Grant 10, Frankton 8
The defending Muller champion Argylls rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a victory over their Central Indiana Conference rivals.
Chad Harbert started the winning rally with an RBI double to score Teagan Yeagy. Harbert later scored on a Brayden Ross single, and Max Franklin delivered Ross home with the go-ahead single. Harbert and Ross each drove in two runs for the Argylls.
The Eagles were led by a three-hit, three-run evening from Bradyn Douglas and two RBI from Tyler Bates.