FRANKTON – As Demie Havens chased a shallow fly ball in centerfield with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the tension was palpable.
If the ball dropped, super slugger Makena Alexander would come to the plate with either the bases loaded or two runners on and a one-run deficit.
Havens made sure that didn’t happen. As she squeezed pinch-hitter Amaya Collins’ blooper in her glove, a celebration ignited all around her.
Avenging losses in last year’s Class 2A regional and this year’s de facto Central Indiana Conference championship game, Madison-Grant rallied for a 5-3 victory against Frankton in front a standing-room only crowd Tuesday night.
Chelsea Bowland was 2-for-3 with four RBI, including a go-ahead double with two outs and the bases loaded in the sixth inning, and the Argylls (24-5) advance to play Eastside (26-1) in the semistate semifinals Saturday at Warsaw.
“Coach (Travis Havens) keeps telling us this is probably one of the best teams that we’ve had since 2009,” Bowland said. “I think we all believe him, and we’re working to get that 2009 state (championship).”
As anticipated, nothing came easily for Madison-Grant against rival Frankton (19-8).
The Argylls uncharacteristically committed four early errors to find themselves in a 3-2 deficit.
Alivia Swisher – who finished 4-for-4 for the Eagles – singled in the second inning, and a throwing error from the outfield allowed McKenzie McCorkhill to score and cut Frankton’s deficit to 2-1.
In the third inning, Alexander – hitting in the lead-off spot for the first time this season – was hit by a pitch to open the frame. Adyson Coppess reached on a one-out infield error, and Lauryn Williams was intentionally walked to load the bases.
That set the table for Jersey Marsh, whose two-run single put the Eagles in front 3-2.
“From the beginning of the season, we’ve always told our kids that we’re good enough to win even if we make a couple mistakes,” Coach Havens said. “And that’s what I told them after we made a couple of mistakes. We’re still good enough to win, and these kids are tough, and they didn’t give up and a lot of kids factored in.
“And we missed some opportunities early maybe, but when we lost the lead, our kids didn’t give up.”
Staked to an advantage, Coppess began to settle in. She issued four walks through the first three innings but retired seven straight batters and eight of the first nine she faced after the Eagles moved in front.
That streak ended with a two-out single by Carley Holliday in the top of the sixth. Johanna Hiatt – who was 2-for-3 – followed with a single, and pinch-hitter Gracey Fox was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
That brought up Bowland, who hit the ball hard in all four of her plate appearances. She worked a 3-0 count before lacing a double into the left-center field gap and clearing the bases.
“Well, you like to think that’s what your seniors are gonna do when given the opportunity,” Coach Havens said. “Chelsea is one of the toughest kids I’ve ever coached. I just talked to her and said, ‘Don’t be afraid of this moment. Relish the opportunity.’ It was the sixth inning, so it wasn’t the end of the game. And she definitely did.”
The brief pep talk left an impression with Bowland. She’d been seeing the ball well but felt a little pressure as she stepped in for one of the game’s most pivotal moments.
“Well, I was a little nervous,” Bowland said. “But then my coach called me over, and he’s like, ‘Listen, you’re gonna be playing in the future. This is just another game.’ And I just went up there ready, waiting on my pitch. And it was there. She gave it to me.”
Frankton attempted to match the Argylls with its own rally in the bottom of the frame.
Swisher hit a lead-off single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Abby Duncan. That opened the door for Alexander to be walked intentionally for the second time in four plate appearances, and Claire Duncan loaded the bases with a single.
Havens then made a running catch to rob Coppess on a line drive that looked likely at least to tie the game, and Madison-Grant pitcher Katie Duncan induced a groundout to end the frame.
Duncan scattered eight hits and four walks over seven innings without recording a strikeout, but she surrendered just one earned run and gave her team the chance to win the game.
The Eagles put together one final scare in the seventh on singles by Jilly Hilderbrand with one out and Swisher with two away, but Havens’ running catch put an end to the proceedings.
“Frankton has lots of good players, obviously a good coach,” Coach Havens said. “They’re well coached every year. Anytime you get an opportunity to find a victory against Coach Parker’s teams, you’ve done something. He’s been around a long time and does it really well, and they’ve got a lot of good players.
“We like to think we do, too, and you know it’s going to be close. You hope it’s going to be close, and it has been recently.”
Madison-Grant scored one run in the first inning, when Bowland laced a lead-off double into the right-center field gap and came home on a groundout by Duncan. The Argylls added a run in the second when Holliday walked and scored on Bowland’s sacrifice fly.
The victory gave Madison-Grant a bit of revenge after back-to-back close losses against Frankton in big games. But the Argylls know there’s still work to do.
“I think it was (our biggest win so far),” Bowland said. “But I think we have bigger ones coming up.”