FAIRMOUNT — When the final out was called, a sea of black, white and gold swarmed Jay Dunlap Field.
“It’s unreal, I can’t even describe it,” senior pitcher Elizabeth Lee said. “It just feels like weight off your chest. It’s the best feeling ever.”
That feeling? A sectional championship.
“It’s kind of a release of pressure. It just feels amazing,” senior designated hitter Katie Duncan said.
Although it’s now a feeling Duncan, Lee and Madison-Grant softball has experienced three seasons in a row, it’s one that creates a lasting impact each time.
“This will never get old,” coach Travis Havens said.
Madison-Grant (25-4) captured the 11th sectional title in program history with a 12-2 win over Eastbrook (19-9). The Argylls’ third consecutive win snapped Eastbrook’s three-game win streak and marked the third time Madison-Grant beat the Panthers this season. The Panthers fell just short in their quest to win their eighth sectional championship and first in a decade.
Lee, Duncan, shortstop Daya Greene and second baseman MaKennah Clouse have each won a sectional title every year in the program, as they are all seniors and missed a season due to COVID-19. Since their first-round sectional matchup against Elwood, each game they’ve played could have been their final time donning the white, black and gold.
“It hasn’t even set in yet because I feel like we’re so good that I haven’t even thought, ‘Oh, this might be the last game that we’re gonna play,’” Duncan said.
Havens said the four seniors have created a bond that has translated into leadership roles for their younger teammates. Looking back on the time he’s spent with them, Havens realized his perspective on coaching may have changed over the years.
“When I was a younger coach, the most important thing for me was winning and losing, and now I know completely different,” Havens said. “The relationships that you build with players, your coaches and even parents sometimes, that’s what it’s about.”
After the first two Argylls were sat down in the top of the first, sophomore catcher Johnna Hiatt singled to shallow right field before freshman Cayleigh Stitt entered as a courtesy runner. In the next at-bat, Duncan continued her clutch hitting in sectional play with an RBI double to shallow left field.
The Panthers went down in order to end the inning, ensuring Madison-Grant held a 1-0 advantage heading into the second.
The top of the second inning almost mirrored the top of the first for the Argylls, as Eastbrook earned two quick outs before Clouse reached base on a walk. Junior left fielder Madelyn Moore cranked an RBI double to deep right-center field, but this time Madison-Grant didn’t stop at one when Greene drove Moore in with a slicing double to shallow left-center field.
Once again, Lee put away the Panthers in order in the bottom of the inning to keep the Argylls ahead 3-0.
Madison-Grant finally flipped the script in the top of the third when Hiatt and Duncan hit back-to-back singles to start things off. After Eastbrook recorded an out, sophomore center fielder Demie Havens laid down a perfect bunt that ended up getting away from the first baseman, leading to Stitt scoring from second base.
Next, Lee helped herself with a rocket right up the middle for an RBI single. Although the Argylls stranded two, their lead grew to 5-0.
After going without a baserunner in the first two tries, Eastbrook senior second baseman Morgan Dixon drew a walk to lead-off the bottom of the third, and sophomore pitcher Randi Casto followed with a single to left field. Lee bounced back with a strikeout in the next at-bat before senior center fielder Kayleigh Gross gave the Panthers their first run on an RBI double to left-center field.
Senior catcher Addison Coates drew a walk, loading the bases for senior shortstop Chloe Poe, who drove a high fly ball to deep left field that resulted in a sacrifice fly. Lee worked out of a bases-loaded jam to end the inning, but not before Eastbrook cut the score to 5-2.
Although Madison-Grant’s one- and two-hole hitters went down quickly in the top of the fourth, Hiatt ripped a single into left-center field for her third hit of the contest. Following her lead, Duncan hit a laser up the middle for a single.
When Stitt tried to score from second on a botched groundball to the shortstop, she was thrown out at the plate, and the Argylls failed to score in an inning for the first time in the contest. However, M-G made up for it, putting down the Panthers in order to end the fourth inning.
Madison-Grant once again started off an inning with back-to-back singles, as Havens and Lee came through in the top of the fifth. Clouse laid down a bunt in the next at-bat, and when the bang-bang play at first base saw Clouse and freshman first baseman Gracie Elliott collide to knock the ball loose, Havens scored from second base.
Another mishap from Eastbrook, this time a wild pitch, led to Lee coming around to score to put the Argylls ahead 7-2 with no outs. Shortly thereafter, Madison-Grant loaded the bases, and another wild pitch led to another run for the Argylls.
After an intentional walk loaded the bases once again, Duncan delivered a two-RBI single to right field. The Panthers turned a double play to end the top of the fifth, but were staring down a 10-2 deficit.
Lee continued her all-around performance in the top of the sixth with a no-doubt home run over the left-field wall that ended Casto’s day in the circle. Casto allowed 11 runs, 13 hits, one walk and struck out one in 5 1/3 innings pitched before freshman DeLanie Elliott entered in relief.
Elliot sat down Madison-Grant relatively quietly to end the top of the sixth before Eastbrook once again went down in order in the bottom of the inning. With an inning to go, the Argylls held a nine-run advantage.
In her fifth at-bat, Duncan sent a ball over the left-field fence for her first home run of sectional play. The Anderson University commit finished the contest 5-for-5 with three singles, a double, a long ball and four RBI.
The bottom of the seventh saw high drama, as the Panthers wouldn’t go down without a fight with two outs, reaching base via error and a Gross single before Coates shot a single into the center-field grass. Though the runner scored, Coates was thrown out at second base to secure a 12-3 victory for Madison-Grant.
Lee finished with three runs, four hits and three walks allowed, as well as five strikeouts. At the plate, she collected two singles, a home run and two RBI.
“If I’m hitting good, I’ll be more confident on the mound. If I’m doing good on the mound, I have more confidence at the plate,” Lee said.
The Argylls now shift their focus to Lapel (18-9), as they host their regional championship matchup Tuesday at 6 p.m. The Bulldogs handed Madison-Grant one of its four losses, 11-4, in April. However, the Argylls bounced back with a 7-3 win a month later.
Havens said this experience against Lapel may give Madison-Grant an advantage in the regional title game but knows the Argylls have to approach it as they have every playoff game so far.