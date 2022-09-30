FRANKTON — The Frankton Eagles could not overcome their own mistakes or the running of Tanner Brooks on Friday night at Otis Cress Field.
The Eagles turned the ball over a total of five times, including two interceptions and three fumbles lost, while Brooks rushed for 192 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns as the Argylls stopped Frankton 13-7 to spoil a homecoming game for the third time this season.
Madison-Grant (6-1, 4-1 Central Indiana Conference) also owns homecoming wins at Blackford and Elwood. It was the fifth straight win for the Argylls in this series and the fourth straight loss this season for Frankton (2-5, 1-4).
The Argylls needed to play well in all three facets of the game on this night and did just that.
The first half featured six total turnovers — four by Frankton and two from Madison-Grant. The Argylls picked off Gage Rastetter twice and recovered two fumbles while the Eagles intercepted M-G quarterback Xavier Yeagy two times.
But the first miscue was the only one to pay dividends.
After Frankton’s Bubba Nunley fumbled the opening kickoff, the Argylls capitalized in just three plays -- all Brooks carries. He scored from 13 yards out, and after Peyton Southerland tacked on the extra point, M-G had a 7-0 lead it carried to the locker room.
Brooks totaled 92 yards on 13 carries in the first half before adding a 28-yard score with 7:24 left in the third quarter for a 13-0 lead. Despite exiting the game limping on multiple occasions, Brooks finished the night with 192 yards on 30 carries for coach Brady Turner, who was also concerned about injuries to Kai Helvey and Cole Stitt, the backups to Brooks
“There toward the end of the game, I didn’t know if we would have a fullback,” Turner said.
Southerland’s extra point was just one small part of the senior’s contributions to the win.
He ended Frankton’s next drive when a Rastetter pass was tipped and fell into his arms for his first interception of the year.
“It was a waggle, and I was reading the quarterback’s eyes, and a guy ran in front of me,” he said. “Luckily, my linebacker tipped it right into my hands.”
He may have saved his best plays for last as he made big play after big play in the fourth quarter.
When an Argyll drive stalled in Frankton territory early in the fourth quarter, Southerland — who doubles as the punter and placekicker — pinned the Eagles at their own 4-yard line after his 37-yard punt angled out of bounds.
That was a key moment for Turner.
“He had two great punts tonight, and we knew coming in that this would be a field-position game,” the coach said. “It was going to be back and forth, and we knew field position was going to be big. He did a great job of pinning them deep.”
“They told me to get it close to the back pylon, and that was a pretty good punt,” Southerland said.
On the ensuing Eagles possession, Southerland broke up two passes — nearly intercepting one that would have been a sure touchdown — before Stitt ended the drive with a strip-sack of Rastetter and recovery.
“Our defense came ready to play,” Turner said of his defense. “(Frankton) has athletes all over that field, receivers on both sides and (Crew Farrell) is a heck of an athlete. … We knew we were up for a challenge, but our defense played great. Our secondary was great.”
The Eagles finally dented the scoreboard with 1:43 remaining in the game as Rastetter hit Austin Nunley for a 19-yard score.
The Argylls recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.
The Eagles will play at Alexandria next Friday while the Argylls will return home and host Eastbrook in a pair of CIC showdowns.