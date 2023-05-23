FAIRMOUNT — When Madison-Grant sophomore first baseman Carley Holliday stepped up to the plate for the first time in the Argylls’ second-round sectional matchup against Eastern, she stared down senior Macy Coan — the Comets’ starting pitcher who was 15-1 with 247 strikeouts heading into the contest.
Holliday connected with a high fastball for her 10th home run of the season, a two-run blast to straightaway center field that put Madison-Grant ahead 3-0. If there was ever a display of the Argylls’ motto ‘Quiet Confidence,’ Holliday showed it.
“We all have a sister bond, and we all have confidence in each other that we’re going to pull through and do what we need to do,” Holliday said.
Madison-Grant coach Travis Havens’ plan against the Comets was the same as it was in the Argylls’ first round-victory over Elwood the night before: get an early lead and hold on for a win. Once again, they delivered, defeating No. 8 Eastern 5-1 to advance to their seventh straight sectional championship game.
Havens said half the reason No. 5 Madison-Grant (24-4) has been able to find so much success is because of the culture Holliday spoke on.
“They have bought into the coaching, they trust us and they listen to the plan,” Havens said. “I think they know enough about the game that they believe in us.”
The other half, he said, is out of his hands.
“We’ve got talented kids, we’ve got competitive kids, we’ve got kids that care about winning and we’ve got kids that are tough,” Havens said.
Though the Argylls followed their plan on offense, Havens said senior Katie Duncan getting the nod in the circle was not the original plan. Originally, senior Elizabeth Lee was pegged to start for Madison-Grant before Havens decided to go with Duncan due to her dominance in the first round.
Duncan set down the first three Eastern batters in the top of the first, two via strikeout. Senior shortstop Daya Greene reached first base after a throwing error to start things off for Madison-Grant, but Macy bounced back with two straight strikeouts to put the Argylls in danger.
Like she did three times in Round 1, Duncan responded with an RBI single to give Madison-Grant an early lead. Holliday followed with the aforementioned home run to put the Argylls up 3-0 heading into the second.
“I think we work so hard in practice that it comes easy to us in games,” Duncan said. “We’re a hitting team, so it’s kind of easy for us to get an early lead because we’re really aggressive.”
The Comets (21-5) went down in order again in the top of the second before Madison-Grant caused chaos a second time. Senior second baseman MaKennah Clouse made it all the way to second base on an error before junior left fielder Madelyn Moore hit an infield single to put runners on the corners with one away.
Green proceeded to drive in Clouse on a groundout as Moore advanced to second. Junior third baseman Maegan Wilson followed with a single into shallow right field, but Moore was unsuccessful in her attempt to score as she was thrown out at home.
As the Argylls held a 4-0 lead in the top of the third, Eastern finally got things going when junior first baseman Kenzie DeGraaff reached first via error. However, Duncan once again showed her poise under pressure, striking out the next two batters to keep the shutout intact.
The bottom of the third almost exactly mirrored the top when sophomore catcher Johnna Hiatt reached first via error before Macy showed why she is one of the premier pitchers in Indiana, striking out Madison-Grant’s four-, five- and six-hole hitters to end the inning.
Another error led to a batter reaching base in the top of the fourth, this time in the Comets’ favor when Macy reached third base after a botched fly ball to right field. However, this time Eastern brought the runner home when senior catcher Cassidy Keene hit an RBI single past Greene at shortstop.
The Argylls went down in order in the bottom of the fourth, and after freshman right fielder Elle Winger’s leadoff single, Eastern was held at bay in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the inning, Madison-Grant extended its lead to four when Hiatt drove in a run on a groundout.
The Comets loaded the bases in the top of the sixth after an error, walk and dropped third strike, but Duncan once again evaded disaster as she forced a fly out to right field to keep the Argylls at a 5-1 advantage.
That’s where the score stayed by the time Madison-Grant made the final out in the seventh. For the second time in 24 hours, Duncan pitched a complete game, allowing one run on two hits, one walk and five strikeouts.
“I don’t think my arm is attached, but it’s OK,” Duncan said. “In eighth period today I told my art teacher, ‘I’m in softball mode now.’”
The Argylls have won 21 of their last 22 games and are one win away from their third straight sectional title. Interestingly enough, they captured the sectional championship in 2022 by defeating Eastern.
To win the 11{sup}th{/sup} sectional crown in program history, Madison-Grant will have to defeat the winner of Eastbrook and Taylor on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Argylls have defeated the Panthers twice this season, both via the 10-run rule.
Guess what Havens’ approach will be.
“We try to have some fun with them, but at the same time, we take it seriously,” he said. “They understand that we’re competitive and we have expectations. They don’t change regardless of who we’re playing or what the score is.”