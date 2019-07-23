PENDLETON — Advancing from middle school sports to the high school level can be tough. It can be made even more difficult if an athlete is moving up with high expectations, sometimes if those expectations are a result of the kid's last name.
But for two area volleyball players who meet all of the above criteria, there is a simple solution.
Smile, shrug it off and just be a part of the team.
The whispers have been going on for a while now, trumpeting the arrival of the next big volleyball star for two area schools for the last couple years. Addyson Warren of Alexandria and Ramsey Gary of Pendleton Heights have been getting area buzz thanks in part to their successes in club volleyball and because they share the same last name as family members who have been successful for the same schools.
In Gary's case, it is the same sport.
Her older sisters, Quincey and Brinkley, were both outstanding volleyball players for the Arabians. Quincey went on to have a stellar career for Alabama, and Brinkley — although she did not play in college — was a quality hitter in her own right and certainly could have played beyond high school if she had so chosen.
Ramsey, an incoming freshman who was just named an AAU All-American after her Munciana team placed second at a national tournament in Orlando, Fla., just smiled at the expectations and said she is going to be her own player.
"I just have to forget about that and play my game," she said. "I just want to compete with the big hitters and pass those balls."
She will be asked to help bolster the PH defense on the back row and will be another weapon in the service game for coach Blair Barksdale.
"I expect her to come in and provide some consistent ball control," Barksdale said. "We're kind of a quiet team, but she brings a lot of that energy and communication on the back row. She's got a really tough serve back there, and I expect her to put pressure on other teams and get them out of their offense."
In addition to Barksdale, Gary has those two other sources of advice to help her game.
"My sisters always help me out," Gary said. "They watch my games and give me pointers on what I need to do and what I need to work on."
Warren also had two older siblings who were athletes at Alexandria, but neither of her brothers, Braden (basketball and baseball) or Ethan (football and wrestling), played volleyball. But, like Gary, Warren has been around varsity sports in recent years as her father is Greg Warren, the Tigers' girls basketball coach.
Both girls said being around the varsity game, in addition to their club volleyball experience, has them prepared for the pressure of high school athletics.
"I think it helps me, especially when I'm in the gym with my dad," Warren said. "When we were out there, he was a coach. He wasn't my father, so he would treat me as if I was a varsity player. He would build me up and tell me that I was in high school now, so I have to be ready for whatever comes my way."
"I think that helped her maturity because she sees how you're supposed to act in high school, interact with teammates and with coaches," Alex coach Caitlin Foster said.
Warren, who can play all six positions or libero, is expected to make an impact this season for Alex.
"She will kind of be like a utility player for us, wherever we need her," Foster said. "The good thing about her is that she has played almost every position."
The whispers about both players are true. They are very talented players. But both are grounded enough to know they are not the stars of their team, and both just want to play and help their teams win.
"I just want to have a positive attitude all the time and not get down on myself," Warren said. "I will be a freshman coming in. I'm not going to have the size or strength of seniors or even (junior teammate) Kaitlyn Bair. ... I really just have to go out there, give it my all and do what I have been taught how to do."
"I'm more of a communication and back row (player)," Gary said. "I don't hit. That's not my specialty."
For Gary and Warren, their contributions are all about their teams, not individual success.
"It's a team sport. It's not just me out there," Warren said. "For those who say, 'Wait till you see that Addy girl,' I would just say it's really a team sport. You can't base it off of me because there will be games where I'm not playing my best, but my team will be."
