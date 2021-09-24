FORTVILLE — Pendleton Heights’ defense registering three-and-outs on Mount Vernon’s first two possessions looked too good to be true Friday night.
It turned out it was.
Once the Class 4A sixth-ranked Marauders gained their bearings, they became unstoppable. MV scored on six consecutive possessions and ran the Arabians off Hancock Health Field 43-0.
The Arabians went down to their third straight defeat after starting 3-0, and they had no answer for MV’s superior speed. All of the Marauders’ scores were on drives of four plays or less, and all covered at least 58 yards.
Conversely, PH (3-3, 1-3 Hoosier Heritage Conference) never really got untracked. When it threatened, it couldn’t finish, and MV turned around and scored quickly.
That added up to PH’s first shutout loss since 2016, when MV knocked the Arabians out of the sectional 13-0. The Marauders now have six straight wins over PH.
“(The Marauders) made plays, and our guys just didn’t make enough,” PH coach Jed Richman said. “And when we were getting it going, then we shot ourselves in the foot, and it killed the drives. We’ve got to be better than that.”
The Arabians were 0-for-4 on fourth-down tries, and the closest they came to the end zone was when Reese Reddington caught a Luke Candiano pass on fourth-and-13, but Reddington was forced out of bounds a yard shy of the first down at MV’s 14-yard line.
MV (5-1, 4-0) took over and drove 86 yards in four plays, with Ashden Gentry taking it in from 16 yards out to make it 29-0 just before halftime.
Candiano probably had the worst luck of anyone on the field. He ended 4-of-22 for 47 yards and was sacked three times. Many of the incompletions were either dropped or defended very well by the Marauders.
“I thought Luke came in and played his butt off tonight,” Richman said. “He gave us a chance to win, but we didn’t make enough plays.”
The Marauders, who went in averaging 45 points a game, made more than enough, including touchdown runs of 54 yards by Keagan LaBelle and 70 by Travon Hegler in the third quarter.
MV got on the board with 3:25 left in the opening period, on a 30-yard dash by Hegler after the Marauders took over at their 30 and LaBelle picked up 37 on first down.
The Marauders added a 5-yard TD run by LaBelle and a 30-yard score from Gehrig Slunaker to Gentry, three minutes apart in the second quarter.
LaBelle finished with 113 yards and Hegler 111, and Gentry caught four balls for 112 yards. Slunaker was 6-of-8 for 139.
“They’ve got some dudes and they’ve got some players, and they deserve a lot of credit for it,” Richman said. “(LaBelle) is the best player in the conference, and I told him that before the game.”
James Malone and Dresden Roberts both ran for 70 yards for the Arabians.
PH hosts Delta next Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.