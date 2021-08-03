PENDLETON — The Pendleton Heights girls golf team may not be at full strength yet, with at least one veteran needing practice time for eligibility.
Due to a sizzling nine-hole performance by Mount Vernon senior Alaina Nugent, that point may have been rendered moot Tuesday.
Nugent rolled home a 25-foot birdie putt on the ninth and final hole — her third birdie of the day — to finish with a 1-under par 35 as the Marauders defeated the Arabians 163-186 at Fall Creek on Tuesday afternoon.
Playing with 2020 regional qualifier and PH No. 1 player Grace Wiggins, Nugent had looks at eagle on both par-5s —the third and seventh holes — before settling for birdie to offset bogeys at the first and the fourth before hitting the long-range birdie to end the day. Both Nugent and Wiggins, who shot a 44 Tuesday, played at a fast pace, wrapping up their nine holes in just over an hour-and-a-half.
Wiggins was fine with that.
“It’s very helpful, and we didn’t get backed up, which is awesome,” she said. “Today, pace of play was good, and I was happy with it. She seemed to play at the same pace.”
It was the season opener for Mount Vernon while the Arabians had played Monday in the Plainfield Invitational at Deer Creek Golf Club in Clayton. Wiggins led PH on Monday with an 89 and is happy with where she is at the outset of her senior campaign.
“Yesterday, I think I did well,” she said. “I didn’t go in the water, and I didn’t go out of bounds. I just had three holes that I really did not do good on. I had two good punch-outs, and my driver was good. I played good other than my three bad holes.”
The story was similar back on her home course Tuesday.
She had double-bogeys on the first and the third, which were sandwiched around a par on the second hole. After saving par on the fourth, she then hit three straight fairways and greens in regulation, resulting in two more pars and a bogey. Her score could have been lower, but near misses on birdie attempts — including a lip-out on six — on the fifth and the sixth resulted in pars.
The Arabians were actually led Tuesday by their No. 2 player and fellow senior Kaylee McKenney, who came in with a 43. Senior Kaitlyn Shamblin added a 47, and sophomore Skylar Baldwin completed the PH scoring with a 52 — which included her first career birdie on the par-4 fifth hole.
Now, with a week to prepare for a trip to Walnut Creek on Monday against Madison-Grant and a Tuesday dual with another Hoosier Heritage Conference foe Shelbyville, coach Hilary Slick is hoping to see a continued trend of improvement.
“Everybody will have all their practices in, so it’ll probably be a different top five,” she said. “Hopefully, we’ll have scores — especially at home — I’d really like to see Kaylee and Grace shoot 40 or better — well, 41 or better. I really think both have the potential to do that.”
Slick expects junior Ashley McKenney — Kaylee’s younger sister — to be eligible after more practices, and she brings another player who can shoot in the low 40s or better.
The Arabians tee off Monday at 4:30 and Wednesday at 5 p.m.
