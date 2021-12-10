PENDLETON — The final score in the Pendleton Heights gym Friday night was a solid reminder a basketball game is 32 minutes.
Because for much of the game, the host Arabians played nearly even with Mount Vernon and not on the wrong end of a lopsided score.
The Marauders won 68-48, largely on the strength of a 22-12 fourth quarter when their athleticism wore down Pendleton (0-4).
“For 26, 27 minutes, I thought we were right there. We did a lot of good things,” Arabians coach Adam Ballard said. “And they took it to a little different level there in the second half of the fourth quarter, and that bothered us, clearly.”
Pendleton turned the ball over 16 times against the quick and athletic Marauders, and six of those came in the fourth quarter.
The Arabians were playing catchup for most of the night. They led 16-14 after one quarter before MV went on a 7-0 run to start the second, six of those points coming from Amhad Jarrard, who played above the rim all night long.
But PH didn’t back down. After going almost five minutes without scoring in the second quarter, the Arabians trimmed a 27-20 MV lead to 27-24. Jamison Dunham, who finished with a team-high 14 points, had late-quarter bursts to keep things interesting heading into each break. Late in the first, he scored twice on two layins. Just before halftime, he did it again, finishing two fast breaks. And late in the third, he made a 3-pointer, converted a traditional three-point play and dished to Aaron Cookston for a 3.
Pendleton took three charges in the first half, two by Luke Candiano and one by Dunham. That helped offset the Marauders’ interior play that was tough to handle.
“You’ve got to kind of pick your poison,” Ballard said of defending Mount Vernon. “They’ve got a lot of really good players. They’ve got size. They’ve got shooters. They’ve got length. I thought we did a pretty good job for the most part. We got a lot of stops that we didn’t finish with the first rebound. They had 13 offensive rebounds.”
Ballard saw an improved effort from his players compared to a week ago in a loss to Lapel.
“I thought we came out tonight ready to go,” he said. “We’re definitely improving. It’s easy to get caught up in final scores and wins and losses, but you’ve got to be focused on the journey, and I felt like the team that was on the floor tonight was a little better than the team that was on the floor a week ago.”
Some of that improvement came from sophomore Brayden Kanitz, who finished with 12 points and capitalized a couple of times when the defense was focused on Josiah Gustin.
“Brayden’s going to be a very good player,” Ballard said. “He’s very tough. He’s an extremely hard worker, and he’s one of the most coachable kids I’ve ever been around. The kid wants to be really good.”
Mount Vernon won the JV game 60-39. Isaac Wilson scored 14 for the Arabians, and Nolan Souders added seven.
