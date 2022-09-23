PENDLETON – Homecoming festivities were squashed by visiting Mount Vernon on Friday night, as the Marauders dominated Pendleton Heights 46-14.
The Arabians never led in this one, although it was close for a quarter. But the Marauders were big winners in the big-play category, turning third-and-long plays into first downs or touchdowns, converting a fake punt for a first down and pulling off 20 plays of 10 yards or more.
“It’s simple things,” Arabians coach Jed Richman said. “It starts at the line of scrimmage with a jam or where our eyes are reading. It’s fundamental football, and we’re making it harder than it is. Then you have guys trying to compensate and not trusting their teammates, and you get other guys that pop open.”
The Arabians (2-4, 1-3 Hoosier Heritage Conference) found the end zone in the first quarter, briefly tying the game at 7-7. The big play came from the legs of quarterback Isaac Wilson, who ran for 60 yards by finding a gap in the defense and then shaking free from two defenders. Four plays later, Wilson hit Jalen Jordan for a 4-yard TD pass, and Dominic Apo’s PAT tied the game.
Mount Vernon (3-3, 3-1) outscored Pendleton 18-0 in the second quarter for a 32-7 halftime lead, and the Arabians were never in it after that.
“They’ve got weapons, but it’s not as hard as we made it tonight,” Richman said of defending Mount Vernon. “And the best defense is a good offense, too. So we didn’t lose this game solely because of our defense. We’ve got to be able to complete a third-and-2 on the first drive. That set the tone for the whole game.
“It’s disheartening, because we’ve had a great week of preparation, and we’ve seen a lot of growth in our team, and it’s just unfortunate tonight wasn’t our night.”
Pendleton scored the only points of the third quarter, this time Wilson plunging in from a yard out. Like in the first-half scoring drive, Wilson also had the drive’s big play in the third, rushing for 25 yards to get the Arabians inside the 10.
And the Arabians had a chance to try to rally, getting to the 1-yard line, but a fumble right in front of the end zone handed the ball over to the Marauders, who salted things away in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve got to take a really long hard look at ourselves and fix some very simple things and decide if we want to be a good team or not,” Richman said.
Wilson finished with 114 rushing yards and 69 passing yards on 9-of-23 passing.
“It’s a team game,” Richman said. “He’s the quarterback, and he gets maybe too much credit sometimes and too much criticism, and he’s out there trying to make plays, and he had us in the game for a while.”