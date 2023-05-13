MIDDLETOWN -- Heading into a home matchup against Alexandria, Shenandoah baseball coach Ryan Painter gave the starting nod to senior Dylan McDaniel on the mound.
It was a shorter rest between starts as Painter was keeping an eye on where McDaniel may be needed in the near future.
“With the way our end of the season works out and the way our sectional is, we’re going to have back-to-back games and some times where he may have to pitch on limited rest,” Painter said. “So we wanted to challenge him a little bit today to see if that’s something he can handle, and he definitely stepped up on the mound.”
McDaniel responded to the challenge well for the Raiders in a 4-2 victory, throwing five strikeouts in three innings and allowing just three hits and one run while also being key in the Raiders’ offense with three hits and three RBI in three at-bats.
“At the plate, extremely proud of his at-bats and his approach,” Painter said. “We know he has the ability to hit the ball over the fence, and he’s got a lot of power in his bat, but to be able to use the gaps and find doubles and stay on the line was very impressive.”
Despite McDaniel’s performance on the mound, the Tigers (10-15) took the lead in the third inning after two fielding errors from Shenandoah.
Painter said the Raiders (16-3), ranked 10th in Class 2A, put a few players in sports they are unfamiliar with.
Senior Carson Brookbank came in as relief for McDaniel in the fourth inning. He struck out the first batter he faced before the Tigers added another run on a solo homer by junior Kaed Abshire.
Brookbank finished the game with five strikeouts in four innings, giving up two hits and walking two batters.
“We were down two, so we knew we had to come in and start hitting,” McDaniel said. “I got a hit, and it kind of sparked some things. We got some things rolling, and from there on we found it a little bit.”
Down 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth, McDaniel helped kickstart the offense. After sophomore Collin Osenbaugh doubled to right field to start the inning, McDaniel also took aim at right field with an RBI double. McDaniel scored after Brookbank reached first on a defensive error.
In the bottom of the fifth, Osenbaugh and senior Jobe Robinson made it to first and second base respectively before McDaniel smacked another ball to right field, clearing the bases and giving Shenandoah the lead.
Alexandria loaded the bases with one out in the top of the sixth, but Brookbank was able to pitch out of the jam with back-to-back strikeouts.
“Those guys (Brookbank and McDaniel) are very experienced,” Painter said. “They’re our senior leaders on this team. They’re our senior leaders on the mound. Having them as a one-two combo is very good, but we also have Collin as well. We have a lot of confidence in our pitching staff, and pitching can keep us in games.”
In the top of the seventh, the Tigers put two players on base through a walk and a fielding error, but Broookbank managed to pick off the runner at second before a popped-up foul ball was, fittingly, caught by McDaniel to end the game.
“Definitely a good day,” McDaniel said. “It’s a team win. It’s a team win as is. Being able to help produce runs, get the team going is definitely something I always want to do, so it was a good day.”
The Raiders had five fielding errors against Alexandria, a slight point of concern for Painter looking back.
“Five errors in a win is not something that you necessarily want to see this late in the (season), but we’re not necessarily setting the fire alarm off or anything like that,” he said. “The red flags aren't up at this point. We still have a lot of confidence in our defense, but I think they need to keep that in the back of their mind and get it fixed and clean it up a little bit.”
Shenandoah stays home for its next matchup, a conference tilt against Daleville (8-8) on Tuesday at 5 p.m. while Alexandria hosts Tri-Central (8-9) on Thursday at 5 p.m.