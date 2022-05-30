CENTERVILLE — Shenandoah junior Dylan McDaniel certainly should feel as though he did enough, both on the mound and at the plate, to earn a win and help the Raiders advance to the Sectional 41 championship game Monday evening.
After his complete game effort on the mound and strong day with the bat, his coach agreed.
“I’m sure glad Dylan McDaniel is on my team,” Raiders coach Ryan Painter said.
But against a top-10 Class 2A team defending both its home turf and sectional crown, it required near perfection as the Raiders fell to the Centerville Bulldogs 4-2, ending Shenandoah’s season at 14-11-1.
Eighth-ranked Centerville (17-5) will play either Hagerstown or Northeastern in the Sectional 41 championship game later Monday.
Seniors Jasper Campbell, Hunter Baker, Lucas Mills, Connor White and Clay Conner were all in the starting lineup Monday for Painter and were foremost in his mind after the Bulldogs recorded the final out, the 14th strikeout for Centerville starter Jacob Crowe.
“They worked their tails off to get to this spot, and they didn’t back down from a challenge,” Painter said. “That’s one of the better baseball clubs we’ve seen all year long.”
The teams traded runs in the first inning. Jobe Robinson singled home Carson Brookbank for the Raiders in the top half before Jamari Pamplin doubled home twin brother Javontae — who led off with a double — in the bottom half for Centerville.
The Bulldogs threatened to take command against McDaniel in the second as they loaded the bases without the ball leaving the infield.
It turned into a defining moment for McDaniel.
He walked Crowe and hit Collin Clark before Zack Thompson pushed a perfect bunt past the mound to load the bases with nobody out.
But McDaniel proceeded to strike out the next three batters — including his 100th strikeout of the season — to leave the bases loaded.
Painter said it was nothing new for the junior, who worked out of a similar situation the year before against Anderson.
“We have all the confidence in the world (in McDaniel),” Painter said. “He’s got the bulldog mentality, and he takes it personally, takes it upon himself, and he got the job done.”
Meanwhile, time and again the Raiders missed out on opportunities to score against Crowe.
With two aboard in the first after Brookbank scored, Shenandoah could not get a two-out hit, and after McDaniel led off the second with a double, Shenandoah squandered a first-and-third with one out chance. Again in the fourth, Crowe hit two batters with two out, but the top of the Raiders order could not cash in against Crowe.
“Opportunities were on the plate, but my hat’s off to Crowe and their defense,” Painter said. “They can play. It’s just good baseball. I don’t love to end the season on a loss, but there’s nothing to hang our heads for.”
McDaniel’s one mistake pitch came in the bottom of the third. Keegan Schlotterbeck led off with a single and scored when Jamari Pamplin launched his fifth homer to deep centerfield for a 3-1 lead.
After the Raiders left another runner in scoring position in the fifth, McDaniel provided his team with its last baserunner and run as he pulled Crowe’s 2-0 offering over the fence in right field. It was his sixth home run of the season and pulled the Raiders within 3-2.
But that momentum was derailed in the sixth when Centerville scored an unearned run after two were out with nobody on base. Thompson singled and scored when Kollyn Peed’s grounder got through Campbell at third.
McDaniel finished allowing three earned runs on six hits with 10 strikeouts.
Crowe came back to retire the top of the Shenandoah lineup in order to close things out in the seventh.
While McDaniel, Robinson, Loy and Brookbank and a talented group of returning players and the highly anticipated debut of heralded, but injured, freshman Collin Osenbaugh provide optimism for next season, Painter said this year’s group of seniors is tough to say goodbye to.
“That is a bright side, to return a strong junior class that will be seniors next year,” he said. “Yes, we have a lot and we’re excited about that, but we’re not going to forget who is leaving us.”