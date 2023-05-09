LAPEL — Following Lapel’s 4-3 win at Shenandoah on a frigid March 29 evening, the teams’ coaches worked a late-season rematch into their schedules as they prepare for a postseason in which both squads have high expectations.
Things have changed for the teams. Both have a much better idea of their identity than they did in the first week of the season, and both have ridden long winning streaks to land in the latest Class 2A top-10.
One thing that hasn’t changed is the Bulldogs and Raiders are evenly matched.
Tuesday, Dylan McDaniel fired a one-hit shutout, and the Raiders got just enough offense against a strong Bulldogs’ effort on the mound for a 2-0 Shenandoah win.
Tenth-ranked Shenandoah (14-3) has won 13 of its last 14 outings. The Bulldogs (16-5) entered the game at No. 4 in 2A and had won three of their previous four games.
Lapel coach Matt Campbell and Shenandoah skipper Ryan Painter were happy with the rematch, regardless of the outcome, as a chance to improve as the regular season winds down.
And both have a high degree of admiration for their opponent.
“It’s great to see that competition late,” Campbell said. “This time of the season, those are the type of teams you want to see.”
“The only thing we can do is make our area baseball better if we compete against each other later in the year,” Painter said. “We were able to add this game, and I’m really glad that we did.
“These are two of the better 2A teams in the state right now, and it’s good for us to see this type of competition.”
As it was the first time around between two high-octane offenses, pitching was the name of this game.
McDaniel was in control throughout. The lone hit he allowed came with one out in the fifth inning, and the Bulldogs were only able to mount one real threat against the senior southpaw — in the fourth inning without benefit of a hit. Combining his fastball with a devastating breaking ball, McDaniel struck out nine batters — including four of the final six batters — and finished having thrown just 96 pitches.
“They’re definitely a good team. It feels really good,” he said. “Being able to locate the fastball and come back with that off-speed was key tonight.”
The defense behind him was flawless and made big plays to keep Lapel off the scoreboard.
In the fourth, McDaniel walked leadoff batter Camden Novak and fumbled Rylie Hudson’s sacrifice bunt attempt to put two aboard with nobody out. But Drew Fredenburg and Gavin Wilson each recorded outs on the infield before McDaniel fanned Darl Gustin to strand the runners.
“We gave a round of applause to Dylan McDaniel because he did what Dylan McDaniel does. He stayed efficient. He stayed in the zone,” Painter said. “But hats off to our outfield defense. There were a lot of balls in play. You’ve got a tricky wind and a tricky sun, and our outfield handled it really well. Our defense overall did a really good job.”
The hardest hit ball came with two out and a runner at second in the fifth. After Kai Newman singled down the left-field line and advanced on a grounder, Owen Imel hit a deep drive to right field Jobe Robinson speared at the fence for the final out.
The play came one inning after Robinson himself was robbed of extra bases on an over-the-shoulder catch in deep center field by Lapel’s Talan Jarrett.
“That was a really well hit ball,” Robinson said. “I honestly thought off the bat that this thing was going, going, gone. But I got there and caught the ball. It was nice.”
Lapel starter Newman was nearly as sharp as McDaniel, but it was the bottom of the Shenandoah lineup that got the first rally of the game started.
With one out in the third, No. 8 hitter Carson Brookbank and No. 9 batter Jarrett Helman slapped consecutive singles to right field and moved into scoring position on a grounder by Wilson.
Newman’s pickoff attempt at second sailed into the outfield, allowing Brookbank to scamper home with the first run.
“The bottom of our lineup really stepped up tonight,” Painter said. “They really deserve kudos with Brookbank and Helman getting on base, putting pressure on them and forcing an error.”
In the fourth, Shenandoah doubled its lead after Collin Osenbaugh was hit by a pitch and moved to second on a wild pitch. While Jarrett’s play in center prevented a run, it was only momentarily as Fredenburg blooped a single to left to score Osenbaugh.
Newman went five innings and struck out seven, allowing just three hits before yielding to Gustin who surrendered just an Osenbaugh single in the seventh during his two frames of work.
“They did a phenomenal job and kept us in the game,” Campbell said. “You couldn’t have asked for their performances to be any better.”
Lapel will hit the road Wednesday for a second rematch in as many days at Madison-Grant while Shenandoah will host Muncie Central on Thursday.