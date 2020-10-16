ALEXANDRIA — It was not the best of first halves for the Alexandria Tigers and particularly for freshman quarterback Gabe McGuire. They found themselves down three scores after committing a trio of turnovers — two by McGuire himself — prior to intermission against the Frankton Eagles as both teams looked to end long losing skids.
But the second half proved to be a different game as McGuire showed resiliency beyond his years, and the Tigers stormed back to steal the regular-season finale for both schools.
McGuire threw for one touchdown and ran for another while controlling the ball with his arm and legs as the Tigers overcame the Eagles for a 48-34 victory.
The win for Alexandria (3-6) ended a three-game losing streak while Frankton (1-8) dropped its fifth straight decision.
After the first 24 minutes, there was no indication the Tigers were capable of scoring 42 points in one half. McGuire had completed four of 10 passes for just 27 yards, and one of his attempts was intercepted by Bradyn Douglas and returned 38 yards for a Frankton touchdown. Aside from one 60-yard Max Naselroad run, Alex’s run game was non-existent, and the Tigers defense had no answer for Korbin Finley.
Finley, who rushed for 135 yards in the first half, scored his second touchdown on a 25-yard run with 2:04 left until halftime for a 20-6 Eagles lead. Three plays later McGuire fumbled the ball away, his second turnover of the half, to give Frankton the ball in Alex territory.
Seven plays later, Gage Rastetter found Douglas for a 5-yard TD pass with less than five seconds left in the half, sending the Eagles into the locker room with a 28-6 lead and the ball to start the second half.
Midway through the third period, the teams exchanged scores. McGuire hit Braydon Jacobs for a 37-yard touchdown, but the Eagles answered less than a minute later when Finley scored from 7 yards out.
After 16 first-half attempts, Finley carried the ball just nine times in the second half, finishing with 190 yards and three scores.
Then the Tigers’ comeback began.
Naselroad ran 70 yards for a touchdown on their next play to answer and, four minutes later, the Tigers got a defensive score of their own. Eli Whitman intercepted Rastetter and ran 49 yards to pull Frankton suddenly within one score at 34-26.
From there, the game was in McGuire’s hands, or rather, his feet.
McGuire hit Kaigin Hawkins for a 32-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter, then hit Eric Pegg for the tying conversion.
After stopping the Eagles on fourth down, the Tigers drove 36 yards on eight plays — with McGuire running the ball on six of the plays — before the freshman scored from a yard out to give the Tigers their first lead since 6-0 in the first quarter. McGuire also ran in the 2-point conversion for a 42-34 lead.
Another Tigers defensive stop and McGuire ran on four straight plays for 17 yards before Naselroad capped the scoring with his second of the night from 14 yards out.
For the game, McGuire was 8-of-19 for 133 yards and three scores while also gaining 80 yards on the ground. Naselroad finished with 130 yards and two scores on just six carries.
The Tigers will travel to Eastern next week to begin sectional play, while Frankton will host arch rival Lapel.
