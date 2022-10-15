DALEVILLE — Amarah McPhaul and Trishell Johnson combined for 17 kills and eight blocks in Daleville’s 25-12, 25-5, 25-14 sectional championship victory over the Cowan Blackhawks.
In front of a home crowd, the Broncos cruised to a sweep in the championship match and earned back-to-back sectional titles for the third time in program history. Daleville (23-8) managed to counter each offensive set Cowan (7-22) tried to put together, and the pair of middle hitters attacked all areas of the Blackhawks’ court at will.
In the first set, Emilee Finley served five aces to give Daleville the early advantage. McPhaul earned the match point with a block, and the senior led the Broncos with four spikes punched through the floor.
“Our team did a great job pushing, not giving up and keeping them at the lowest we possibly can,” McPhaul said.
Daleville coach Valorie Wells sensed the excitement her players felt once the Broncos huddled together following the victory. The Broncos played immaculate in the second set from the first serve, dashing to a 7-1 lead before Cowan coach Amber Huber called a timeout. The Blackhawks struggled to generate their first offensive point until Daleville served for set point.
Daleville dominated the set 25-5, and Johnson made an immediate presence performing with the second unit. The sophomore scored five consecutive points coming out of a timeout, which included two kills and two blocks.
“Our energy together is unbeatable, and she’s like my twin,” McPhaul said. “It’s just that bond where we can trust each other to get the win.”
Wells said the pair of McPhaul and Johnson play differently but share the same mindset of wanting to crush the volleyball. McPhaul -- an Ohio Wesleyan commit -- finished the championship match with nine kills and three blocks.
The duo has played in separate lineups throughout the season but takes advantage of each opportunity when the designed set arrives for them to spike or defend at the net. Johnson secured eight kills along with an imposing five blocks on the defensive end.
McPhaul acknowledged the 2023 Daleville senior class is one of the best because the love, teamwork and culture built is what gets it through the championship campaign.
Wells explained how the hunger to repeat brought out both the calm and aggressive natures the eight seniors share to make the team succeed. The reigning champions came in swinging with pride and accomplished the goal by focusing on the next point.
“It helps us out a lot because they are able to mix their shots, which makes them both diverse players,” Wells said. “I give it to all the eight seniors. They really wanted it, and they wanted to get after it by staying focused and having fun.”
Wells said maturity has improved the most for the Broncos because the team has learned how to fight through each point. The 10th-ranked Broncos will open the Class 1A Clinton Central regional against Cambridge City Lincoln (25-6) on Saturday at 10 a.m.