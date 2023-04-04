PENDLETON – Once Shelby Messer got her wakeup call Tuesday night, the Pendleton Heights junior right-hander settled right in.
After surrendering a leadoff hit to Shenandoah’s Alyssa Allen in the top of the first at Legends Field, Messer retired nine straight Raiders – and later eight consecutive batters – with six strikeouts overall, as the host Arabians won 4-2.
Messer didn’t walk a single batter through seven innings, and beyond a solo home run Shenandoah’s Kayla Muterspaugh crushed in the top of the seventh, she scattered six hits to help the Arabians to improve to 2-1.
“A good hit kind of makes me realize I’m not focused, so it levels me in more,” Messer said.
Four days prior against Class 4A No. 2 Center Grove at home, things didn’t go as planned for the Arabians or Messer. The Trojans beat No. 8 Pendleton Heights, 15-6, behind 20 hits and four walks.
While the Arabians weren’t necessarily trapped in the past, they were aiming to course correct in the present, and timely hitting from freshman Avry Miller and a trio of slick catches by senior Gloria Richardson in left field propelled the team back into the win column.
“We did take that loss hard, but I think we just had to move on from it and work on our mistakes in practice and get ready for the next game,” Messer said. “I know we didn’t do as well as we wanted, but you can’t take it too hard.”
Instead, the Arabians came out swinging, plating two runs in the bottom of the first. A leadoff single by Kiah Hubble (1-for-2) set the stage, as Miller drove her in with an RBI double, and later Sydney Clark laced a two-out, RBI single to make it 2-0.
The Arabians stranded eight runners, but they capitalized in the bottom of the fourth with a one-out, RBI sacrifice fly by Hubble and Miller (1-for-2, two RBI) added another sacrifice to deep center field in the sixth.
The Arabians finished with six hits and drew five walks with two going to Alana Smith.
“Give Shenandoah credit. Their pitcher came in and kept us off balance and spun the ball very well. They made the big plays. Bases loaded and they caught one to end the (fourth) inning. And another one when we had runners on first and second and they caught it down the line with two outs (in the sixth),” PH coach Rob Davis said. “They were game changers because we could have broken the game wide open, especially with bases loaded.”
The Arabians loaded the bases twice in the bottom of the fourth, but Shenandoah starter Olivia Watson, a sophomore, escaped with minimal damage by inducing a fly out to left field for the third out, following Hubble’s sacrifice and a walk to Miller.
Watson finished with two strikeouts through seven frames.
“Olivia Watson pitched maybe nine innings for me as a freshman the whole season. She had a lot of JV innings, but I thought she came in and pitched really well today,” Raiders coach Christy Myers said. “She moved it around a lot and was able to keep them off balance enough to let our defense do some work.”
The Arabians’ defense came up clutch in key moments, including three web gem catches while battling the steady wind gusts in left field by Richardson.
Her first catch twisted her around before she snow coned the ball for the first out in the top of the second. Her next two acrobatic putouts came in the top of the seventh after the Raiders cut the deficit 4-2 with Muterspaugh’s one-run bomb.
Richardson tracked down a foul ball pop up down the third-base line for the first out after Muterspaugh’s home run and collected the second out with a runner on first base.
“Those three catches that she made, I’m not going to say they were game changers because they didn’t have any runners in scoring position, but they definitely changed the tone,” Davis said. “We got the outs, and we needed an out in the last inning. They were outstanding plays without a doubt.”
The Raiders posted back-to-back hits just once in the top of the fourth, as Aleyna Sharritts opened the frame with a double and Elise Boyd followed with a single to right field.
Messer and the Arabians kept the Raiders off the scoreboard with a double play. PH recorded the first out at first base on the groundout and turned it with a throw from home to third that caught Sharritts as she attempted to advance.
“This is only our third game, and in three games we’ve hit the ball very well,” Myers said. “Now we just need to collect the hits in order to score some more runs. They’re sporadic, and we’re leaving too many runners on base.
“Their pitcher did a great job of mixing it up and keeping us off balance. But it’s a positive thing to see the bats come to life.”
Shenandoah (1-2) entered Tuesday with an 8-3 win over Hagerstown and a 12-10 loss to Adams Central. As a team, the Raiders are hitting .322 with 28 hits and 20 runs.
The Arabians countered with their 32 hits and .386 team batting average.
“You have to get on base and have someone hit them in. The pop ups were tough today, but we got them moving,” Miller said. “We had to give (Messer) some offense.”
The bats will be called upon this weekend for the Horseshoe Classic at Legends Field with a loaded field of ranked opponents. PH will open with Jennings County at 10 a.m. and will face Lake Central at 2 p.m. with the third game scheduled for 6 p.m.
“We’re coming in Saturday with six teams, and I’m not sure if they’re all ranked, but I know Jennings County beat Shelbyville. Lake Central is ranked No. 5. Center Grove, No. 2, is back here. Decatur Central and Chesterton are coming here. It’s going to be a fun-filled day of softball,” Davis said.
“When you get into tournament time — county tournament time or the Horseshoe — it’s all about pressure. Who is going to make the least amount of mistakes? I’d rather play (pressure) games then a run-rule game.”