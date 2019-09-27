ALEXANDRIA — There are big, meaningful football games ahead for Alexandria in the Central Indiana Conference over the final three weeks.
Before the Tigers could take part in a CIC battle of unbeatens, they first had to take care of business against winless Elwood.
They wasted few plays and little time in doing just that.
Quarterback Rylan Metz accounted for eight total touchdowns, and Cade Vernetti scored on all three of his receptions as the Tigers rolled to a 69-22 win over the Panthers.
With a 68-14 win over Frankton, Eastbrook remains the other unbeaten team in the CIC and will host Alexandria (5-1) next Friday in a game that could decide the conference.
It was important the Tigers remained focused on the Elwood team they faced Friday, a team that entered the game at 0-5.
“Our coaches put a game plan in place and our kids executed it really well,” Alex coach Pete Gast said. “For the most part, our guys came out and executed under the lights, so I’m really happy.”
The Tigers executed early and often during a highly efficient first half.
They scored five times in the first quarter, and it was Metz paving the way, both figuratively and literally.
After stopping Elwood on a fourth down to open the game, it took Metz just two plays to find the end zone for the first time. He hit junior Kole Stewart for a 47-yard pass play, then came back to the same target for a 9-yard touchdown and a 7-0 led.
Two plays later, junior Gabe Scott intercepted a Chance Martin pass to give the ball right back to Metz and the Tigers near midfield.
It took the senior just five plays to engineer a second score as junior Eric Pegg plunged in from 2 yards out for a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.
Alex was just getting started, both offensively and defensively.
On the first play of the next Elwood possession, Martin’s pass was intercepted by Brandon Patz, which gave the Tigers’ offense the ball in the red zone.
On the first play from scrimmage, Metz eluded a pair of defenders, sprinted toward the pylon, and lowered his shoulder to punish a defender and score for a 21-0 lead, and the rout was on.
“He’s an attitude type player,” Gast said. “He’s going to bring the attitude and set the tone. I love it.”
“Never quit is really all it is,” Metz said. “I gotta keep playing hard.”
Following an Elwood punt, Metz found his other favorite target in Vernetti for a short pass over the middle. Vernetti ran through the Panther secondary untouched for a 44-yard touchdown.
Metz added a 23-yard scoring run with 10 seconds left in the opening period, and the Tigers were up 35-0 after one quarter.
“We just knew we couldn’t stoop down a level. We had to keep playing great like we have been,” Metz said.
Although Alex’s one turnover, a Vernetti fumble, was on the next possession, it continued playing great into the halftime locker room.
Vernetti atoned for the fumble with touchdown receptions of 11 and 23 yards later in the second quarter, while Hunter Leever scored on a short run and Metz capped the first half with his third rushing score, a 16-yarder.
Vernetti added a third Tigers interception as well.
“(Cade) is a football player. He’s fast, and he understands the game and all the angles,” Gast said.
Metz finished the half 11-of-16 for 222 yards and four touchdowns while rushing six times for 91 yards and another three scores.
The one first-half highlight for Elwood was a 13-yard scoring run by Hunter Scholl, but the Tigers took a 62-8 lead into halftime.
Metz added another touchdown run in the third quarter before sitting out the remainder of the game.
Scholl scored on a short run following a 45-yard reception from Martin, also in the third quarter.
That sets up Alexandria at Eastbrook next Friday for the top spot in the CIC.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Gast said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got to look at some film and come up with a game plan.”
Elwood will host Blackford next Friday.
