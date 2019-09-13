ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria scored 36 straight points Friday and held off Madison Grant 42-22 on homecoming.
The Tigers’ hero was senior Rylan Metz, who put up big numbers on the ground and through the air. In the first half alone, Metz had three rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.
His first-half totals were 181 yards passing and 78 yards rushing. Metz finished with 242 yards passing and 113 yards on the ground. He was the leading passer and rusher for the Tigers. The senior finished the game with three rushing and three passing touchdowns.
“Our offensive line did great,” Metz said. “If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t have done anything.”
Right out of the gate, Madison-Grant’s run game showed up and put the Argylls (0-4, 0-2 Central Indiana Conference) on the board less than three minutes into the game. A 21-yard quarterback keeper by junior Jackson Thompson kicked off the game with the Argylls up 6-0. The Tigers (3-1, 2-0) had to make quick adjustments to shut down the run game.
“Madison-Grant is a tough and strong team,” head coach Pete Gast said. “We prepared, and we didn’t take them lightly. I thought that our defense after that first possession really hunkered down and got a lot stronger.”
However, this lead was short lived with Alexandria scoring the next 36 points. The Tigers entered halftime up 36-6.
Metz’s favorite target was senior Cade Vernetti, who ended the night with 128 receiving yards. Vernetti was Alexandria’s leading receiver and also added 39 yards rushing.
“I have the best receivers around, by far,” Metz said. “They trust me, and I trust them. It is great. We have been working together all summer, and it’s awesome.”
Besides that first drive, Madison-Grant’s rushing game was shut down by a strong Tiger defense in the first half. However, the Argylls came out with a new rush of energy to start the third quarter. Madison-Grant scored two touchdowns in a row and added some pressure to the Alexandria lead.
Alexandria answered by adding another touchdown to seal the deal.
“They ran a no-huddle in the second half that we didn’t defend very well, but we got through that and got our offense back on track,” Gast said. “It was a good win, and I feel happy for our boys.”
The Argyll offense only attempted two passes for a total of 3 yards. The 376 rushing yards by Madison-Grant were not enough to top Alexandria. Senior Randall Fultz led the team in rushing with 153 yards.
A packed homecoming crowd cheered on an Alexandria victory.
“It means everything to win on homecoming,” Metz said. “They beat us last year, but we got them this year. It feels great.”
