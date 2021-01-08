LAPEL — Blake Mills has been on both sides of the Frankton-Lapel intra-school system basketball rivalry.
Friday night, Mills was on the right side.
Mills returned to the Lapel court he called home the previous two seasons and led his new Frankton teammates to a 56-37 defeat of his former team in the third-place game of the Madison County Boys Basketball Tournament.
The 6-foot-2 junior led all scorers with 17 points and also grabbed four rebounds, as the Eagles led comfortably through the second half and improved to 6-2.
“Just coming back here and playing them, it meant something to us because it just wasn’t another game. It’s a rivalry,” Mills said. “Me and my friend (Brice Everitt, who’s on the JV team) transferred to Frankton, and we had to deal with it.”
Mills, though, dealt with his ex-mates effectively. After a four-point first half, he fired in two 3-pointers early in the third quarter, the latter giving the Eagles their biggest lead at that point, 32-20.
After the Bulldogs got to within 39-34 early in the final period, Mills made five straight free throws to help keep Lapel at bay (he finished 7-of-8 at the line).
“We told Blake to be more aggressive tonight with the basketball, and we needed him to attack on offense,” Frankton coach Brent Brobston said. “It’s hard for anybody to stay in front of him because he’s got explosive quickness.”
Mills ended one point shy of his career high, 18 in Frankton’s season opener against Taylor. He averaged 6.9 points last year for the Bulldogs and is now at just over 12 per game, behind only Ayden Brobston.
The Eagles needed time to solve Lapel’s 2-3 zone, as they fell behind 9-2 and fought through seven lead changes.
A 3-ball by Harrison Schwinn with 2:50 left in the half was the final time the lead changed hands. That made it 18-16, and that began a 9-0 Eagle run that continued past halftime.
Mills’ two treys helped give the Eagles a bigger cushion, and after Lapel (2-6) cut it to five with 5 1/2 minutes to play, Frankton turned it up a notch on both ends of the court and held the Bulldogs to one field goal and one free throw from there.
“We did a good job of getting the ball in the interior against their zone,” Coach Brobston said. “I thought Harrison Schwinn played his best game he’s played all season, and Ayden Brobston played solid, and you can go all through the lineup.”
The 6-6 Brobston contributed 14 points and nine rebounds, and sixth-man Schwinn added eight points and 12 boards.
Landon Bair led Lapel with 12 points, and 6-5 big Caden Eicks scored 11.
This is the only time Frankton and Lapel will meet in the regular season, as there are no plans to make up the game that was scheduled for last month and postponed multiple times because of COVID-19 issues.
The Eagles are back in action Saturday against McCutcheon at Frankton, with JV tip set for 3 p.m.
Lapel hosts Hamilton Heights next Friday.
