LAPEL – It is easy to find one reason why the Lapel Bulldogs girls basketball team’s season is over.
In the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs hit just 6 of 19 free throws, helping Wapahani catch and pass them for a 50-46 victory in a sectional semifinal Friday night.
The epidemic was contagious and infected every member of the starting five. Makynlee Taylor missed her only attempt and each of the other four missed two or more. The lead, however, was 38-29 for Lapel with 6:09 to play.
That lead didn’t completely evaporate until Madison Thompson’s runner on the baseline put the Raiders on top 46-45 in the final 30 seconds of the game. That basket came after Lilly Daniels missed two free throws a few seconds before.
With 11 seconds remaining, Ashlynn Allman took a pass while cutting to the hoop and seemed destined to give the lead back to the Bulldogs. But she was fouled and the ball hit the rim and bounced out. Allman missed both of her free throws.
Lapel fouled Wapahani’s Thompson with 7.2 seconds remaining and Thompson hit both of her freebies. The Bulldogs took it down court with a chance to tie with a 3-pointer, but the Raiders fouled Daniels.
Daniels hit the first free throw. But it was 48-46 and the next free throw wouldn’t tie it. She tried to miss the second free throw but it banged hard off the backboard without hitting the rim, giving the ball back to the Raiders.
Lapel fouled right away, but Thompson hit the second of two free throws for Wapahani to settle the issue.
“Hitting 14 of 31 free throws is a big reason we lost the game,” admitted Lapel coach Zach Newby. “But scoring only seven points in the second quarter is a reason. Giving up 21 points in the fourth quarter is a reason.”
Those 21 points yielded in the final quarter by the Bulldogs is even worse when taking into account the Raiders didn’t score in the first two minutes of that period.
The seven points in the second quarter was due, in part, to Lapel missing all six of its 3-pointers in the period. Daniels hit the first from long range that Lapel attempted in the game and the team then combined to miss its next 10 shots from beyond the arc in the first half. Early in the second half, Taylor scored from deep and those two were the only treys for the home team in the game.
“I have never told a player not to shoot when they have an open shot,” said Newby. “I want them to know I have confidence they can hit it. But we maybe settled for some shots. When we made a run in the third quarter we were getting it inside.”
Delany Peoples had nine points at halftime and finished as the leading scorer for Lapel with 14. Daniels added 11 and Taylor had nine.
Thompson led Wapahani with 20 points and Camryn Wise added nine.
Lapel had 12 turnovers for the game, but five came in the fourth quarter and helped the Raiders’ rally.
“We had some lapses in judgement,” said Newby. “But give Wapahani credit. They played well. They made the shots that we didn’t.”
The Bulldogs will say goodbye to four seniors, Morgan Knepp, Taylor, Anna Willis and Peoples.
“This game won’t define their careers,” said Newby. “The young players will learn from this. I am glad we have a good nucleus of players back, but we can’t replace what we’re losing. I’d rather lose and coach great ladies and this is a great group of ladies.”
Lapel finishes at 17-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.