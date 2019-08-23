PENDLETON — Pendleton Heights and Mississinewa reprised their barnburner from 53 weeks ago in Friday night’s season opener.
This one again came down to the wire, but unlike last year, PH was on the short end of the scoreboard, 26-21, at John Broughton Field.
The Arabians initially sought to control the tempo and did have some success in that regard, but the Indians’ run game, in shorter spurts, trumped PH’s possession efforts.
Class 4A eighth-ranked Mississinewa got 244 yards from Cade Campbell and 342 among the team, as it avenged a 31-30 defeat to PH a year ago.
“That’s an awfully good football team we played, and they’ll be hard pressed to get beat this year,” PH coach Jed Richman said. “They’ll be a tough out in the (state) tournament, and those Campbell brothers (also Carson) are a handful and their offensive line is tremendous.”
The Arabians set the tone for the night on their first play from scrimmage, or so they thought.
PH started on its 20-yard line and picked up five first downs, all on moderate gains by run and pass, on its way to the Indians’ 1, and that used up eight minutes.
On the 19th play of the drive, the Arabians committed a false-start penalty. That forced PH to send out the field-goal unit, but Nick Taylor’s try went wide.
In a fraction of the time PH initially had the ball, Mississinewa went ahead by two scores.
Cade Campbell ran it in from 20 yards out, three plays after picking up 42, then on the first play of the second quarter, Carson Campbell pilfered a Kirby Hess pass and took it 35 yards to the house, and it was 13-0.
The Arabians stayed to their plan and embarked on a drive that saw them run 20 plays and consumed nine minutes, 52 seconds. Kamden Earley finished it off with a 1-yard plunge with 1:45 left in the half.
In the third quarter, the roles were reversed, with the Indians possessing the ball for all but the final 1:22 as well as a PH kickoff return. Mississinewa got TD runs from Carson Campbell and Kyler Funk and assumed a 26-14 lead.
In between, Arabian wideout Clay Britt electrified the home bench and fans with his 95-yard runback of the kickoff that followed the Campbell score.
On the first play of the final period, Earley got the call on a draw play and rumbled up the gut untouched 44 yards for his second TD.
PH had to play the final 11:45 having used all its timeouts, and the Arabians had to hope that wouldn’t come back to bite them.
Mississinewa had the ball with 6:30 to go and could have run out the clock, but two penalties against the Indians, one wiping out a huge run by Cade Campbell that would have clinched it, helped give the Arabians a final shot.
The Arabians only had 41 seconds and 55 yards to go, but the Indians successfully defended the drive and emerged with the ‘W.’
“You’ve got to give credit to our kids for fighting back,” Richman said. “They had a never-quit attitude, which is the expectation. That’s what you want, that chance at the end to win against a good team. It came down to a handful of plays like last year, but they made more plays than us.”
Earley ran 15 times and gained 103 yards, and Hess was 9-of-17 for 90. Britt caught three balls for 35 yards and tight end Tristan Ross three for 34.
The Arabians next Friday will help christen Anderson’s new artificial turf at Collier Field.
