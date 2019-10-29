FRANKTON — There is a lot of energy and optimism around the Frankton girls basketball team entering the 2019-20 season. It can be heard in the voice of coach Stephan Hamaker and in the excited voices of his players.
“I’ve never seen the amount of energy we have,” senior returning three-year starter Addie Gardner said. “We all believe we can win. ... We have so much talent, I’m pretty excited.”
A quick glance at the returning roster and several talented additions will reveal what all the buzz is about.
Frankton, coming off a semistate run the year before, finished last season 13-12, which included a late-season five-game winning streak. The season ended with a disappointing loss to Lapel in the sectional, but it was far from a disappointing year for Hamaker.
“I was really pretty pumped with where our team was heading into sectional. Then we laid a big goose egg,” he said. “For us to still salvage one-game above .500 ... It was a growing season, and I think sometimes fans forget that. ... But I was pretty pleasantly surprised.”
Aside from the lone loss to graduation, four-year starter Sierra Southard, and Aleyah Rastetter’s decision to not play this year in order to focus on softball, the Eagles return most of the nucleus from last year’s team.
Five players who averaged between four and 10 points are back. Senior guards Addie Gardner (9.5 ppg) and Bailey Tucker (6.8), junior forward Chloee Thomas (8.1), junior guard Ava Gardner (4.4) and sophomore Lauryn Bates (6.5) provide experience and balance to the Frankton scoring attack.
“It looks really good heading forward. We’re really happy with where we’re projecting to be at the end of the season,” Hamaker said. “The biggest thing for me is to not be playing our best basketball at scrimmage time but to be doing it at sectional time.”
While Bates led the team in rebounding last year at 6.4 per game, it is Thomas and her 6-foot-2 presence in the middle that might be key to Frankton’s success. Slowed by an early season injury, Thomas nevertheless showed flashes of her capabilities last year.
“We just want her to stay healthy all season,” Hamaker said. “I think a healthy Chloee equals to a healthy run in the tournament. She’s a big part of what we do.”
Also back is senior Grace Alexander, a role player who chipped in 2.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last season.
Joining this cast are Ella and Mia Shields. The junior and sophomore, respectively, come over from Greencastle where they combined to average 18.7 points and 7.5 rebounds. Ella is 5-10 and will join Thomas to form an imposing front court.
“They’re fitting in nice. They know how to play with a motor,” Hamaker said. “It’s that nice little extra oomph. Where we were six deep, now we are truly eight deep.”
With expected contributions from sophomores Bailey Webb and Cagney Utterback as well as freshmen Adayna Key, Launa Hamaker, and 5-10 Haylee Niccum leading an incoming class of 10, the coach feels this may be the deepest team he has had in many years.
“We’re really happy with where everything is headed,” Hamaker said. “As I’ve looked through my years and it seems like we’d have a really good year and then, what some programs would call a really down year. ... We’re looking at a big gain this year. Anything less would be a disappointment.”
