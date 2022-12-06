DALEVILLE — It proved to be a learning experience for the Daleville boys basketball team Tuesday evening as it only trailed the visiting Blackford Bruins twice throughout the entire game and by a total of two points.
Unfortunately for Daleville, one of those occasions came during the only second of time that counts, the last one.
Ethan Morris scored all of his 14 points in the second half, including a game-winning 15-foot jumper with one second remaining to lift the Bruins to a 47-46 win over the Broncos.
The heartbreaking defeat left Daleville coach Ashley Fouch with questions for her team.
“At the beginning of the game, our whole thing was winning every quarter and outworking them every quarter,” she said. “Quite honestly, the third quarter, we did not do that.”
Blackford took its first lead at 43-42 on a drive by Gavin Collett, but Koleman Newsome took the lead right back for Daleville with a layup off a feed from Dylan Romine for a 44-43 lead.
Out of a Daleville timeout with 2:23 remaining, Newsome again scored on a pass from Dylan Scott for a 46-43 lead. Newsome led the Broncos with 14 points and added eight rebounds — six of which were on the offensive end.
The Bruins missed their next shot, which was rebounded by Scott. But after Daleville burned some clock, Gage Baker stole an errant pass for Blackford and pulled his team within one with a layup.
After a Blackford missed shot, Daleville ran over 20 seconds off the clock before the Bruins put Carson Buck at the foul line for a one-and-bonus with 11.6 seconds left. The free throw was missed and batted out of bounds to the Bruins with 9.6 seconds on the clock.
That was just enough time for Dawson Hundley to find Morris for the game winner.
Fouch refused to blame the game on missed free throws or turnovers — Daleville committed eight in the second half — but rather said the team’s intensity was not where it needed to be for all 32 minutes.
“It wasn’t the turnovers at the end of the game, and it wasn’t missed free throws during the whole game. It was literally the third quarter,” she said. “I’m going to continue to harp on them that they have to play every quarter the same way and be consistent with it because one quarter can change the whole game.”
The first half may have been the best 16 minutes of basketball this season by Daleville (2-2), according to Fouch. The Broncos committed just two turnovers, outrebounded Blackford 19-16 — by an even wider margin (8-1) on the offensive glass — and took a 28-18 lead into the locker room.
“That was one of the best halves of basketball we’ve played,” Fouch said. “We struggle with taking things for granted — with taking leads for granted. It’s making sure we’re staying consistent.”
Tuesday’s loss marks the start of a busy week for the Broncos as they will travel to Centerville on Friday before hosting Mid-Eastern Conference rival Eastern Hancock on Saturday. And the wins won’t be any easier to come by.
“Centerville is playing really good basketball right now. Their big kid is tough, and they go to the post a lot,” Fouch said. “That’s going to be a tough assignment for us. We’re not taking Centerville for granted, and Eastern Hancock — we know they’re always tough, and they have shooters.”
Meryck Adams added 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Buck scored eight points for Daleville.
The Bruins scored the first 15 points and went on to claim the junior varsity game 41-28 over the Broncos. Daleville was led by Mekhi Snyder with eight points.