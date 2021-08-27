LAPEL -- One force managed to slow Lapel's explosive football team down Friday night, and that happened to be Mother Nature.
With the Bulldogs ahead 28-6 on Frankton in the opening minute of the second quarter, lightning was spotted south of the Lapel field. That became a strong thunderstorm and in turn sent the teams and large gathering scurrying toward shelter.
The game resumed after a delay of two hours and 10 minutes, and the Bulldogs picked up where they left off, with three more touchdowns in period 2. Class 2A 14th-ranked Lapel went on to a 49-12 romp over its school system rival.
Senior Brennan Stow fired five TD strikes, two each to sophomore Nick Witte and freshman Noah Hudson. Stow ended 9-for-10 for 172 yards, in one half.
"Our kids came out of the gate ready to play," Lapel coach Tim Miller said. "I thought they played well, all night. I thought we did a lot more small details better this week, so I'm real happy with how the game went."
Lapel (2-0), which downed Wabash 44-7 last week, struck swiftly and then took advantage of special teams mistakes by the Eagles (0-2) that put the visitors in a 21-point hole with a little more than half of the first quarter gone.
It took 21 seconds for Lapel to go ahead. Stow hit Witte on an out pattern, and Witte ran untouched for the 64-yard score.
After Frankton punter Bradyn Douglas had to field an errant snap in his end zone and narrowly avert a safety with a run down the sideline, Stow found Hudson in the corner of the end zone from eight yards out.
The Eagles were hesitant in getting to the ball on the ensuing kickoff, and Lapel's Kyle Shelton fell on it. On the next play, it was Stow to Hudson again, this time covering 26 yards.
Frankton also fumbled it away on the kickoff following the first Bulldog TD, but a 35-yard field goal attempt by Kaden Camp was a bit short.
Tyler Dollar took it in from 16 yards out with 19 seconds elapsed in the second quarter, making it 28-6.
After the long break, Stow found Noah Hudson for a 6-yard TD, then after another Eagle fumble (recovered by Grant Morris), Dollar raced seven yards for another score.
Stow closed out the half, and his night, with a 17-yard pass to Witte with 15 seconds left, and it was 49-6.
Dollar ended with 87 yards on 10 carries. Witte had three receptions for 103 yards.
"When our offense is rolling, with Dollar and Shelton, everybody's worried about the run game, but if you pack the box Brennan can beat you with his arm and we've got the receivers to make catches," Miller said.
Frankton put together a nice drive as the first quarter was winding down, and the result was its first points of the season.
The Eagles traversed 80 yards in 11 plays, with sophomore Crew Farrell finishing it off from the Lapel 1-yard line. Farrell ran for 100 yards, on 15 carries.
Jack Ryan had Frankton's other TD, from 10 yards out late in the third quarter.
"You can't play a team like Lapel, who's been together for so long, and be a (young) program that's starting to develop, and have that many turnovers (four) and expect to produce from the offensive side," Frankton coach Mark Luzadder said.
Lapel hosts Shenandoah and Frankton is at 2A No. 3 Eastbrook next Friday.
