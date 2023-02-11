ANDERSON – Collin Lewis played just five minutes of Saturday afternoon’s game and missed his only shot attempt.
But the Anderson boys basketball freshman still found himself at the center of the day’s most influential sequence.
After a prolonged stall near the end of the second quarter, Indians senior Ahmere Carson whipped a pass to a wide-open Lewis underneath the basket. But the ensuing layup wouldn’t fall.
Muncie Central’s Daniel Harris pulled down the rebound, drew a foul and sank a pair of free throws to cut the Bearcats’ deficit to two points with six seconds remaining.
But Lewis found quick redemption.
He drove the lane with time running out and dished to senior Jaylen Murphy on the wing. The 6-foot-7 center drained a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded for a 28-23 halftime advantage, and the Indians never looked back en route to a 59-44 North Central Conference victory.
It was the 14th straight victory overall for the Indians (18-3, 8-0 NCC) and the 17th straight in conference play. And it came roughly 16 hours after the Tribe completed a 64-44 victory at Logansport on Friday night.
“The play right before (Murphy’s 3-pointer) I thought I was gonna have a heart attack,” Anderson coach Donnie Bowling said. “Honestly, the momentum could have went the other way. They hit both their free throws, and then we drove it and the guy who missed the layup – that was a great drive, and he kicked it to Jaylen.
“So when you talk about how do we keep winning? I think the resilience and not just giving up and putting your head down after something like that.”
The Tribe has star power all over the court.
Carson – an Indiana All-Star candidate – led the way against the Bearcats (12-7, 4-3) with 19 points, four assists and three steals. Ja’Quan Ingram added 14 points, three steals and an assortment of rim-rattling dunks and Murphy finished with 12 points and five rebounds.
Other contributions were less eye-grabbing.
Damien King scored just four points but led Anderson with seven rebounds – including three on the offensive glass. Alex Troutman had a workmanlike eight points and four rebounds while navigating first-half foul trouble. And, of course, Lewis’ lone assist helped ignite the game-turning run.
“It’s a team. It’s not one player,” Bowling said. “… Somebody’s always stepping up, so I think that’s the biggest thing. We have a really good team.”
A major showdown looms against Class 4A No. 7 Kokomo (16-4, 8-0) on Friday, but the Indians first had to take care of business against an historic rival on short rest.
Anderson led by as many as nine points early, but Muncie Central clawed back into the contest with efficient 3-point shooting. The Bearcats were 5-of-8 from beyond the arc in the first half and just 1-for-4 from 2-point range.
When the perimeter game slowed – Muncie Central was 1-for-9 from 3-point range after intermission – the Tribe pounced.
Murphy’s buzzer beater started a 22-6 run that put Anderson in front 47-29 heading into the final period and ended the competitive portion of this game.
“I think that third quarter was really big,” Murphy said. “It would have been a two-point game at half, and I feel like it gave us a bigger advantage going into the next half. So I think it was a big three.”
Harris led Muncie Central with 19 points, and Demarkis Cole added 14. But the Bearcats shot just 40% (14-of-35) from the floor and commited 20 turnovers.
The Tribe shot 54.5% (24-of-44) and finished with nine steals.
The Indians’ last loss to an NCC opponent was nearly two years ago – on Feb. 23, 2021, at home against McCutcheon.
Anderson won the conference with an unbeaten record last year and can repeat that feat with a win Friday at home against Kokomo.
It will be no easy task against a Wildkats team that features one of the state’s top juniors in Flory Bidunga. Already targeted by several Big Ten programs including Indiana and Purdue, the 6-9 center will provide a unique challenge.
But the Indians’ entire focus Saturday was on Muncie Central. The Bearcats entered with a four-game winning streak but left with their fourth straight loss in the classic rivalry.
“It’s probably one of their biggest games of the season. It’s one of ours,” Murphy said. “It’s always a big rivalry game, so you never know what might happen. We just gotta be focused.”
Anderson won the JV contest 69-36.