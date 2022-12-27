MIDDLETOWN — Madi Allen scored a season-high 23 points and made her first eight baskets as the North Decatur girls basketball team escaped with a 52-41 road victory over Shenandoah on Tuesday.
In the final game of the 2022 calendar year for both teams, it was the battle of No. 22s as Allen and Shenandoah senior Kayla Muterspaugh dueled for 50 total points in the showcase. Allen opened the game by hitting a 3-point shot and closed the first quarter with her second made shot from deep to give the Chargers an early 11-5 lead.
On the first possession of the second quarter, Muterspaugh swiped the ball free and finished the fast-break layup to cut the deficit to four points. Following a timeout, the Chargers surged to end the half on a 13-0 scoring run. Allen scored on three straight possessions and accounted for the final nine points scored by North Decatur (11-5) to enter the locker room up 30-10.
“We started talking about her during a timeout in the first quarter, just trying to make our adjustments a little bit earlier,” Shenandoah coach Hayley Wilson said.
To begin the second half, Allen secured the rebound, dribbled down the floor and banked in a layup to match her season-high in points. The sophomore grabbed six boards and dished out four assists in the win.
“She was very impressive,” North Decatur coach Doug Laker said. “She played off two feet, got to the paint and did some really good things for us. We did a good job of getting the ball to her, and Madi has the capability. Even being a sophomore, she is our floor general.”
Muterspaugh retaliated with a 3-point shot to initially spark her tremendous performance. The senior scored 17 second-half points to rally the Raiders back into the game.
“She got loose on us,” Laker said. “We have got to do a better job of figuring that out. That’s on me and the coaches when a player hits a couple threes, so we have to figure out how to guard her a little better.”
Shenandoah (5-8) went on a 36-12 scoring run as Muterspaugh caught fire in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 of the Raiders’ first 15 points to cut the deficit to six points with under three minutes remaining. But North Decatur made six of its last eight free throws to pull away late.
“None of our girls give up,” Wilson said. “We definitely fought the entire time and were definitely led by that senior willpower of just not going to quit, not going to give up. That is probably the best I have ever seen her play.”
Wilson told the team after the defeat to take away all the positive moments from the game and dissect the negatives tomorrow. She mentioned the coaches were excited about the fire and enthusiasm the Raiders demonstrated in the game.
The Chargers have a rivalry battle against the South Decatur Cougars next Thursday. Shenandoah aims to rebound in a Mid-Eastern Conference matchup against the Union Rockets (6-5) on Monday.