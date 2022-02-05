PENDLETON — Max Naselroad and Crew Farrell repeated as Pendleton Heights regional wrestling champions Saturday, but both know they have business they'd like to finish in the next two weeks.
Alexandria senior Naselroad moved to 34-0 and won the 152-pound title with little difficulty, while Frankton sophomore Farrell (32-1) had to eke out a 1-point decision in his 160 final. They were among 17 area wrestlers who qualified for semistates and 10 from the PH meet.
Daleville senior Jackson Ingenito also captured a title, at 195 at the Jay County regional.
The ninth-ranked Naselroad -- one of three Tigers to advance to New Castle -- breezed through his competition with a pair of first-period falls and a 15-2 major decision over 18th-ranked Eli Bustamente of Indianapolis Bishop Chatard in the final.
"You have to have the attitude coming in, knowing you're going to win, and you're going to dominate," Naselroad said. "The bigger picture is state and I'm going to try to make a run at the top of the podium."
Naselroad made it to Indy last year and fell in the Friday round of 16, and Farrell fell short of state after a second-round defeat in the semistate.
Farrell (ranked 14th) forced Chatard's John Rushenberg into a cradle position and scored a takedown early in the third period of their final to go ahead 4-2, and Farrell held on 4-3.
"The adrenaline was so high and I didn't know what was going on, but I kept pace during the match, looked for an opening and got a cradle and put him on his back," Farrell said. "Last year, I fell short to a really good guy, but since I won this, I have a good set-up (in the semistate).
Naselroad and Farrell earned top seeds in the semistate and will wrestle fourth-place finishers from other regionals feeding into New Castle. With first- and second-round wins, they'll earn tickets to state.
Alexandria junior Isaiah Fye (30-2) made the 113 final and fell 13-1 to top-ranked Evan Dickey of Indianapolis Cathedral, last year's state runner-up at 106.
The third Tiger to advance, senior 126-pounder Logan Flowers (28-6), ended up fourth. PH's Blake Nicholson defeated Flowers 4-0 in a semifinal, one week after Flowers beat Nicholson in a sectional match.
"Isaiah and Logan, they're great wrestlers," Alexandria coach Cody Klettheimer said. "They've proven time and time again that they could make it to the final 64 kids in the state. I told Isaiah that from the day he walked in this year he was one of the top eight in the state, and he proved it against the state runner-up."
On the strength of Naselroad, Fye and Flowers, the Tigers placed seventh in the team standings, with 48 points.
Nicholson (27-3) in his final fell 10-1 to Cathedral's Josh Johnson, but the senior had advanced to his first semistate.
PH senior Elijah Creel (120, 20-5) and sophomore Jack Todd (132, 20-4) also moved on. Todd won 5-3 over Anderson senior Andrew Dietz (23-4) in the third-place match. The Arabians (37.5 points) were eighth.
Frankton junior Hunter Branham (26-5) earned his second semistate berth by placing third at 285. The Eagles ended 10th (31).
Also advancing for Anderson (12th with 13 points) was senior 195-pounder Jawaun Echols (19-11), who was fourth.
At Jay County, Ingenito (28-4) pinned his first two foes and then won 11-4 over Henry Kukelhan of Bellmont in the final.
Ingenito's classmate, defending 138 regional champ Julius Gerencser, had to settle for third after dropping his semifinal. Gerencser (23-2) will face a second-place wrestler from another regional feeding into the Fort Wayne semistate.
Also for Daleville, senior Brandon Kinnick (25-4) was second at 145 and sophomore Reazon Davenport (22-9) placed third at 152. The Broncos finished seventh (60 points).
Shenandoah saw sophomore Angel Deloney (120, 25-6) claim third and junior Mayson Lewis (182, 30-4) fourth at the Richmond regional, and they will wrestle at New Castle.
Madison-Grant junior 132-pounder Nathan Knopp (24-13) placed fourth at the Maconaquah regional and advanced to Fort Wayne.
