LAPEL – With its sights set on a third straight win and a senior night victory, the Class 2A Lapel boys basketball team came out firing to build a near double-digit lead prior to the fourth quarter.
The visiting 3A New Castle Trojans however, had other plans, and they flipped the scoreboard down the stretch to play spoiler, 55-51.
Lapel overcame a short-lived 21-20 first-half deficit to lead 24-21 by halftime, and in the third, the Bulldogs jumped ahead 32-23.
From there, the Trojans (12-10) made up ground from 15 feet, putting together a 17-8 run that spanned into in the fourth quarter behind three converted and-1s and a pair of 3-pointers to force one of three times in the game’s final 5:48.
“They got some and-1s, and we didn’t,” Lapel coach Kevin Cherry said. “That’s all I can say about that. I thought our guys battled in the post, especially low, against a physical team, and we didn’t get to the foul line a couple of times when I thought maybe we could have.”
Lapel (11-11) was awarded 17 foul shot attempts and buried 11, with 15 tries materializing in the second half. New Castle shot all 17 of its attempts in the second half, hitting 15 in crucial sequences.
The primary culprit was Colin Taylor, who shot 8-for-8 from the charity stripe and finished with 17 points, which surpassed his 10.6 points per game average.
Gavin Welch had a game-high 21 points with a trio of 3-pointers and six rebounds. He was averaging 16.5 points per game. Landon Thompson had 15 points to give New Castle three double-digit producers.
“New Castle made enough winning plays to pull out a win, but I thought our guys battled to the end,” Cherry said. “They gave themselves a chance, and I’m proud of them for that.”
The Bulldogs broke a 40-all tie in the fourth quarter off an and-1 play by Bode Judge with 5:34 remaining. Judge scored a team-high 20 points by shooting 8-of-11 from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line.
Taylor tied the game with 2:33 left at 44-all, and Welch drilled a momentum-turning 3-pointer with 2:01 remaining to put New Castle up 47-44.
“You expect that from a New Castle team. I told our kids yesterday at practice that I think in New Castle, you’re born and then you get your name assigned to you and then a basketball,” Cherry said. “That’s kind of what they do over there.”
The Bulldogs cut the margin to one point twice before a 1-for-2 trip to the foul line by Matthew Carpenter with 19 seconds remaining tied the game 51-all.
The Bulldogs couldn’t find another bucket, though, as New Castle finished 4-of-6 from the foul line to win its third straight.
Brode Judge had 11 points for the Bulldogs, followed by Carpenter’s 11 and nine more from senior Jaden Cash.
“We’ll learn from this, and we’ll move on. After Thursday night, everyone in the state goes to 0-0, and it doesn’t really matter what you’ve done up to this point,” Cherry said. “It becomes trying to play your best basketball in the tournament.
“If you win, great, but ultimately, at the end of the day, it was about getting prepared for the sectional. And I think we did that tonight. It’s a loss, yes, but the only way you lose is if you let this be a setback, and our kids are resilient enough that it won’t be.”
The Bulldogs opened the night by honoring their senior athletes, including boys basketball players Cash, Gabe Simons and Parker Kinsinger. All three started the game, as Lapel ran out to an 8-2 lead.
“It was senior night, and I was glad we got to celebrate our seniors,” Cherry said. “They got us off to a great start, too. We started the seniors, and they came out. What a great job by them. Hopefully, we can continue our season a little bit for those guys.”
Lapel travels to 2A Tipton on Thursday night to conclude the regular season before facing Madison County foe Alexandria in Sectional 40 on March 1.