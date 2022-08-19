ANDERSON – There is no future without the past, and first-year head coach Jarrod Pennycuff is not ignoring either one.
At the helm of the Anderson Indians football program this fall after coach Ron Qualls’ retirement following last season, Pennycuff is installing a new mindset for 2022, an offense and defense built around physicality and an overall focus on winning.
“The thing we talk about here is: academics, community and leadership. Everything we do starts at the school building, so the No. 1 thing is keeping every kid eligible throughout the entire season and 100% graduation,” Pennycuff said. “As far as the football side of things, we want to get our kids to compete at the level that they’re capable of and keep working to build that confidence and belief in themselves.”
The program’s culture shift forward was launched shortly after the former Anderson assistant football coach was officially promoted to replace Qualls this past April, and it’s been building momentum by the day.
The catalyst behind the change this preseason centers around the Tribe’s former standouts, particularly a key group of upperclassmen eager to prove themselves after last year’s 2-5 finish.
Dilyn Fuller, a senior, is projected to be a mainstay at defense end, while working into the offense at tight end. However, his true skillset has emerged beyond the Xs and Os.
“He’s a four-year starter, so he’s definitely one of those guys we lean on as one of our leaders,” Pennycuff remarked on Fuller’s work ethic. “We have a good core group that has stepped up this year and bought into what we’re doing.”
The Tribe’s 2022 leadership ring includes Dilyn’s brother, junior Dontrez Fuller, junior Steven Kline and seniors Rahkai Cooley, Gabe Holmes and Darius Miles.
Dontrez will see reps as a slot receiver and a running back. Kline is making the biggest transition, moving from middle linebacker to quarterback. Miles is an additional playmaking threat at wide receiver.
Cooley will anchor the offensive line at guard, but his primary focus will be as a defensive lineman. Holmes returns at center, and lineman Cooley, who lost a majority of his junior season due to injury, is back at full strength.
Junior Hunter Cook and 6-foot-7, 350-pound senior newcomer Patrick Rhodes bolster the offensive line, while junior Lewis Tilford and senior Darnell Davis will also be in the mix. Fuller and sophomore Austin French will start at tight end.
Junior wide receiver Tremayne Brown, who reached the IHSAA state finals in the high jump this past spring, is a proven three-year starter for the Tribe.
Miles will handle kickoff duties, and junior Fortune Gitahi and Kline will share place-kicking opportunities.
“The guys are picking up what we’re putting in and they’re helping, especially with the increased numbers,” said Pennycuff, who has more than 60 players participating within the program. “They are relaying our expectations to the younger guys and holding them accountable for what they do at practice.”
The primary focus offensively this preseason is the running game, which the Class 5A Indians are honing before opening night, Friday, at home against Class 3A Yorktown.
“We’re going to run the football. One of the things I’ve learned through the years and from the guys I’ve been able to work with (at Columbus East and Carmel) is to win football games you have to run the football when you want to and need to, and defensively, you have to learn how to stop the run,” Pennycuff said. “That’s our philosophy. We will mix it up a bit, but we’re going to be a run-heavy offense.”
Anderson’s inside-outside zone running game will showcase Dontrez Fuller, in addition to sophomore Teddy McGee, 6-3 senior Alex Troutman (a transfer from Hamilton Southeastern) and sophomore Zamarion Bryant (linebacker).
On the defensive line, senior On’Dre Mitchell will open at tackle. French and Dilyn Fuller will attack as defensive ends. Cooley will start at tackle.
Senior Jordan Tyler, sophomore Jensen Shryock and junior Gabe Ballinger are teaming with Bryant at linebacker.
The secondary will include sophomore Tavious Menifee, Dontrez Fuller and junior DeJon Whiteside at cornerback. At safety is junior Leonard Dates and sophomore Jamal Gibbs with Miles and Brown rotating in for snaps.
“We want to just keep moving forward. Our team started back in May. That’s when we started 0-0. We just want to work harder and get better each day,” Pennycuff said. “Anderson has tradition all over the place, so I don’t want to talk about rebuilding anything to take away anything from the past.”