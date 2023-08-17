PENDLETON — Nothing helps a young setter develop confidence as she steps into the varsity lineup quite like having a strong group of experienced players around her.
Pendleton Heights sophomore Gianna Kanitz has a pair of seniors who have made adapting to life at the varsity level just a little easier.
Kanitz handed out 29 assists Thursday, the bulk going to seniors Mikala Ross and Annie Canada, as the Arabians defeated Madison-Grant 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-9) to remain unbeaten on the young season.
The Arabians improved to 3-0 while the Argylls dropped their second match in as many outings during the opening week.
PH took advantage of early M-G errors, including four overpasses that resulted in free-ball kills — two by Ross — and six service errors, to dominate the first set. Ross posted five of her match-high 14 kills during the opening set as the Argylls struggled at times to keep their serves in play and to return the aggressive serving of the Arabians.
For the match, the teams combined for 24 service errors, but many from M-G came on first serves.
“Service errors killed us, but when we did serve it in, we didn’t do too bad,” M-G coach Kayla Jump said. “It really comes down to our serving and passing, and if we serve it out of bounds, then we aren’t scoring.”
The Arabians kept the pressure up in the second set as Brea Perry served up eight straight points and PH jumped out to a 9-1 lead. Perry had three aces in the match, and coach Blair Barksdale said a powerful serving game is a big part of what the Arabians want to do.
“Service pressure from the endline really sets you up for transition defense,” Barksdale said. “Being strategic and finding the right people in spots on the other court and putting some power on that serve is important for us defensively.”
Canada — who finished with 10 kills and two blocks — also did damage from the service line, leading all players with four aces, including three in a row to put PH up 21-13 in the second set.
M-G fought back, going on a 7-2 run to pull within 23-20, but a Canada kill sealed a 2-0 PH lead.
Canada said the chemistry and timing between Kanitz and her teammates has developed quickly during preseason practices and the opening week of the season, and the sophomore is excited about what the future holds for her team.
“She’s been doing really well,” Canada said. “The timing has been good, and it’s only going to get better”
“(Ross and Canada) give me a lot more confidence,” Kanitz said. “I’m really excited about the rest of the season.”
Her coach beams when thinking about the present and the future of her young setter as well.
“Gianna has worked really hard on the position of setting, setting different balls and coming in during the summer and working with the older (players),” Barksdale said. “She’s come a long way. She’s got a lot to grow, but it’s really exciting having a young setter — being a setter myself — getting to work her for the next couple years. I’m excited to help develop her.”
The third set was all Arabians as Perry opened with a seven-point service run, and PH never looked back.
Both coaches know the toughest part of their schedules lie ahead but value early competition as they work new faces into their lineups.
“We play a pretty tough schedule,” Jump said. “We play a lot of bigger schools and a lot of ranked teams. … We want to prepare ourselves for state-finalist teams.”
“It’s been great to put people in different spots, working those seams and get used to different people next to them,” Barksdale said. “It’s a good warm-up for us to get everyone in and get confidence going right away.”
Maggie Lukens added six kills for the Arabians while the Argylls were led by seven kills and a block from Camryn Bolser, six kills from Maegan Wilson and setter Maddy Moore had 16 assists and two aces.
Both teams will take part in an invitational Saturday with the Arabians headed to Franklin Central while the Argylls will host an invite.