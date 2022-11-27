The area swimming and diving season begins Tuesday as Anderson visits Hagerstown and Pendleton Heights hosts Muncie Central.
Three-time THB Sports Girls Swimming Athlete of the Year Grace McKinney has moved on from her multiple state finals with Pendleton Heights to DePauw, but the Arabians return plenty of talent including state finalists Mallory Gentry and Sophie Kaster.
Ava Nickelson and Michael Strait are back for Anderson, and all area teams report a number of newcomers worth watching.
Here is a glance at the area swim teams ahead of the 2022-23 season:
ANDERSON
Coach: Jeff Eddy (25th season); 2021: 4-5 (girls), 6-3 (boys); Key Losses: Amber Lindzy, Libby Hahn, Sam Eskew, Aidan Barrett; Key Returning Athletes: Ava Nickelson, Jasmine DeMarco, Bekah Bale, Michael Strait, Bowen Libler, Konner Mace; Newcomers to Watch: Audrey Strait, Jena King, Zach Skinner, Kaleb Dean; Potential Breakout: Maddy Tyler, Natalli Ramirez, Clayton Lindzy
Season Outlook: “(We hope to) exhibit better practice habits and show continued improvement throughout the season,” Eddy said.
ELWOOD
Coach: Mindy Kelly; 2021-22: 5-5 (girls), 3-7 (boys); Key Losses: Tyler Mendenhall, Kamryn Moon; Expected to Return: Dustin Maseman, Owen Huff, Ethan Haas, Kennedy Perrin, Ellie Laub, Katelyn Foor, Alyvia Savage, Addison Updegraff; Newcomers to Watch: Marius Schoedler, Trenidy Gibbons
Season Outlook: “We are very optimistic heading into this season,” Kelly said. “The team is being led by a group of 18 seniors. We are going to be able to fill all of the girls events and place at least one guy in each of the boys events.”
FRANKTON
Coach: Laura Melvin (2nd season); Key Returning Athletes: Jack Melvin, Ethan Jarvis; Newcomers to Watch: Hunter Smith
Season Outlook: “We are looking forward to a great season from all swimmers but are really excited to see Jack Melvin who placed 19th last year at a difficult sectional at Fishers High School in the 50-yard freestyle and 20th in the 100-yard breaststroke,” Coach Melvin said. “Ethan Jarvis, who consistently shaved off time last year, has been putting in the extra work in the offseason, so I can't wait to see that pay off as well.”
LAPEL
Coach: Mollie Stephenson (1st season); Newcomers to Watch: Nolan Donovan, Katie Stephenson
Season Outlook: “Pulling out wins as a team will be difficult for us this year due purely to the small size of our team,” Coach Stephenson said. “We are focusing on building a strong swim program from the ground up. Our swimmers are working hard in the pool and in the weight room. They are striving to set and achieve individual goals as they progress this season. We have a couple of kids that, with hard work and training, have a good chance at making sectional finals.”
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN
Coach: Anna Ritz (1st season); Key Losses: Markus Williams, Lucas Williams, Isabella Smith; Key Returning Athletes: Sienna Koscelek, Rachel Price, Noah Price; Newcomers to Watch: Josiah Thurman, Alexis Allrad; Potential Breakout: Thurman
Season Outlook: “My vision for this team is to allow them to improve and feel accomplished in doing so,” Ritz said. “Several swimmers are new to high school sports, and others just learned how to swim last season. This is a great chance to really focus on getting solid technique and building off of last season, to see improvements in their times and abilities moving forward. Everyone works hard every day, and I think that will fuel everyone forward as we move through the season.”
PENDLETON HEIGHTS
Coach: Amanda Safford; 2021: Girls 400 freestyle relay advanced to state finals; Key Losses: Grace McKinney, Ella Dixon, Jaima Link, Isabel Blosser, Catherine Dudley, Allison Gentry, Tyler Hollendonner, Jonathan Pardue; Key Returning Athletes: Sophie Kaster, Mallory Gentry, Maddie Heineman, Stella Payne, Clara McIntyre, Ella Rector, Ellie Ray, Alia Walters, Kennedy Safford, Ashur Grobey, Evan McKinney, Jacob Simpson, Ian Christian; Newcomers to Watch: Samantha Sutton, Sydney Wilandt, Lily Blosser, Eli Brindley, Nick Radcliff, Nate Ghosh; Potential Breakout: Heineman, Kaster, Gentry, Grobey, Evan McKinney, Parker Christianson
Season Outlook: “I’m optimistic about our season ahead,” Safford said. “We’re fortunate to have an incredible depth of talent despite having 10-plus seniors graduate the prior year. We realize it’s going to take everyone coming together to meet this challenge, and we will be ready. Our athletes thrive in these conditions. This is a close-knit team who are used to pulling together, especially when the stakes are high. The sky’s the limit, and our coaches are proud of the hard work that our team is putting in every day.”