FRANKTON — The better a basketball program is year in and year out, the more difficult it is for underclassmen to get playing time.
This year’s seniors on the Frankton girls basketball team are a classic example.
The Eagles have enjoyed tremendous success the past three seasons, with at least 21 victories each year and a state finals appearance last year. And because of the talent that came before them, Bella Dean, Haylee Niccum, Addie Brobston and Launa Hamaker have watched more varsity games than they have played.
“These four seniors have kind of had to wait their turn,” said coach Stephan Hamaker, starting his ninth season as the Eagles coach. “They’ve battled and they’ve waited, and it shows what hard work can do.”
Brobston was a JV player last year after a serious injury during her sophomore year set back her development. Niccum showed last summer she’s ready for a bigger role. Dean and Hamaker both logged some varsity minutes last year but will be key factors this year.
“Brobston is trying to get her confidence back up, and she’s come in and given us big minutes,” Coach Hamaker said. “Dean is kind of our defensive stopper. She’s averaging nine points a game through the first two games, and she rebounds, but she just wants to sit down and defend. She takes it personal when I say she can’t defend someone.
“Niccum, again we’re talking about a kid who’s been dressing varsity since her freshman year but couldn’t quite get over the hump with the girls in front of her. She’s really long, plays with a motor and is averaging 10.5 points a game. Hamaker, she’s the true definition of a point guard. She’s not going to do anything extra flashy, but she takes care of the ball. She’s not going to shoot a high volume, but you have to have a player on the floor who’s willing to do that.”
Joining those four will be two juniors who bring with them varsity experience. Emma Sperry averaged 10.3 points and 7.2 rebounds last year, and Amaya Collins averaged 6.6 points last year, her first in the Frankton program. Both were starters last year.
“Sperry leads us in a ton of categories,” Hamaker said. “She’s a 6-foot guard, and we normally have her guard post players. She’s a big key to what we want to do. Collins is a sharpshooter. She’s quick, and she can get to the rim.”
Hamaker believes the program’s winning ways make it clear to the players what the expectations are.
“I think all the kids kind of coming in to our program knowing that we’re going to compete and we’re going to battle,” he said. “We’re trying to play our best basketball at the end of the season, and we’re looking at what we need to do to get better.”