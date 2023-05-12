PENDLETON — “Well, a recap? I’m done,” Royce Hammel chuckled while keeping an eye on his junior varsity squad’s matches.
The Pendleton Heights (9-9) girls tennis coach just wrapped up the final regular-season varsity match of his coaching career that spanned almost a decade-and-a-half.
“It’s been fun,” Hammel continued after pausing to offer some advice to a player on the court. “I think it’s helped keep me young, keep me moving. I enjoy the interaction with the kids, but I just thank God that he gave me a sport that I could be halfway decent in and halfway coach in. I’ve been blessed to be here. They’ve treated me well.”
His final regular-season match ended in a 5-0 loss to New Palestine (14-7), but — similar to his coaching philosophy — it is all about the positives.
“I think knowing how (New Palestine) plays now, should we meet them in the sectional somewhere, we might have a little advantage and maybe change our strategy,” Hammel said. “Instead of hitting so hard, maybe hit softer, more angled. But just try and do better the next time around.”
In the No. 1 doubles matches, New Palestine junior Josephine Harvey and sophomore Bethany Blanchly faced Pendleton Heights’ senior duo of Ellie Manchess and Alaina Moore. This was the closest match of the day with the Dragons winning 6-3, 6-4.
In the second doubles, Dragons senior Maddy Potter and junior Emily Appleby took on Arabians sophomore Bella Ritchey and freshman Sarah Ghosh. New Palestine made quick work, being the first match to finish with a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline.
“I thought we were showing better patience and more consistency,” Dragons coach Jean Graham said. “We’ve been working on that, to be more consistent, not give up on the points so quickly. I’m seeing we’re making progress towards that.”
On the singles courts, New Palestine senior Olivia Hasenkemp played Pendleton Heights’ Jessica Thompon in the first singles. Hasenkemp won 6-0, 6-0.
“I think (it was) really just feeling my rhythm,” Hasenkemp said. “I think all of us, the team, are really able to take it one day, one point at a time, so that’s just the general mindset I tend to have, and it works out for me.”
In the second singles, Dragons sophomore Katilyn Mitchell defeated Arabians senior Gia Thorsen 6-0, 6-1.
In the third singles match, New-Palestine senior Courtney Johnson beat Pendleton Heights senior Josie Graves in two sets despite Graves making it a closer second set — 6-0, 6-3.
With sectional next up for both sides, Graham said the Dragons need to focus on committing fewer errors.
“That’s what’s been hurting us,” she said. “We know in our sectional, Mount Vernon is the team to beat. We just played them, and we were neck-and-neck, and we’ve got to cut down on our unforced errors.”
Hammel said the potential sectional opponents are packed in a slate that includes Mount Vernon (7-5), Greenfield-Central (10-4) and the Arabians’ most recent opponent, New Palestine.
“Our sectional is so full with, one, our conference teams, Greenfield, New-Pal and Mount Vernon,” he said. “Those three pretty much manhandled us this year, so you want to say that you’ve got a chance, and you never know. Four or five years ago, we beat New-Pal. They beat us in the season. We ended up beating them in the sectional. Anything can happen.”
Both sides will learn their sectional matchup during the IHSAA Girls Tennis State Tournament Paring show Monday at 7 p.m.
Despite his coaching career coming to an end, Hammel wants to get out and play a little more himself but knows he will be back to watch the Arabians (9-9).
“I’ll miss it, but I’ll be back to watch them play,” he said. “Especially the ones that are just now starting. They’ve got another four more years. But this has been a good group of girls. I’ve enjoyed them, and it’ll be interesting to see where they go, how they go and how far they go down the road.”