LAPEL — Lapel girls basketball coach Zach Newby managed expectations and the egos of his players for a delicate blend of seasoned players and incoming talent to take the Bulldogs’ program to the state finals for the first time.
Along the way, Lapel won its first Madison County title in 16 years, its first sectional and regional crowns in 17 years and the first semistate title ever, and Newby has earned this year’s THB Sports Coach of the Year Award.
The Bulldogs were expected to be a strong team with starters Deannaya Haseman, Jaylee Hubble, Maddy Poynter and Kerith Renihan returning. With incoming freshman double-double machine Laniah Wills bursting on the scene, and with Newby at the helm, Lapel enjoyed a historic season.
Although Lapel came up one point short in the title game, the Bulldogs finished 22-8 against a deliberately difficult schedule, including three double-digit comeback wins during sectional. After the season, Newby was named a 2023 Bob King Coach of the Year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, and he coached the Indiana Junior All-Star team this year.