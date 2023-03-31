LAPEL — For the second time this season, a Madison County coach will have the opportunity to lead some of the best basketball players in the state.
Lapel’s Zach Newby has been named the head coach for the Girls Indiana Juniors All-Star team, the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association announced Friday.
“I was a little bit shocked, surprised, honored and humbled all at the same time,” he said. “As soon as I got off the phone, I went in and told my wife, ‘You’re not going to believe who that was.’ Yeah, I’m super excited about it.”
Newby, who guided the Bulldogs to the Class 2A state championship game, will be assisted by Brodie Garber of Class 3A state champion Fairfield. Newby has led Lapel to an 82-42 record in five seasons, including a 22-8 finish in 2022-23. Garber is 180-89 in 11 seasons at Fairfield, including a 28-2 record this season. Both coaches also were 2023 IBCA district Coaches of the Year.
The announcement comes less than two weeks after Frankton’s Brent Brobston was named an assistant coach for the boys Indiana All-Star team. While players from the area have been left off All-Star teams in recent years, this opportunity for a pair of Madison County coaches may open doors.
“It would be awesome if one of our kids was in it,” Newby said. “I’m hoping that, with us doing this, maybe our kids will get recognized a little bit more.”
While the announcement was held until Friday, Newby was informed he would be coaching the junior girls several weeks ago. While he was told to keep the news to himself, he broke that vow of silence by immediately calling his mentor, former Lapel boys coach and Hall of Famer Jimmie Howell, who had coached the Indiana All-Stars during his career.
“His first question was, ‘Well, you said yes, didn’t you?’ How do you say no?” Newby said. “I probably never will put myself on his level, but just to do these things and -- I always say this -- I’m just thankful for the kids I’ve had. I’m not doing anything different than I did the first four years. I’ve just been blessed to have great kids who work hard.”
In five years of games against the Kentucky Juniors, the Indiana Junior girls lead 10-1 and the Indiana Junior boys lead 7-4. Games against the Kentucky Juniors previously have been played in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2022.
The juniors teams from Indiana and Kentucky will face each other in Jeffersonville on June 4 with the girls to play at 2 p.m. and the boys to follow. The Indiana juniors will face their senior counterparts June 7 at 6 p.m. at a site to be determined.