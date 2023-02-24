LAPEL — As he sat in the media room at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday morning with multiple television cameras recording his every word and gesture, Lapel girls basketball coach Zach Newby still looked like he was waiting for somebody to pinch him.
Coaching in the Class 2A state finals Saturday is a dream come true for Newby. As he attempts to savor every moment, he’s also quick to share credit with a pair of Bulldogs coaching legends — two-time state champion Jimmie Howell and two-time state semifinalist Kevin Brattain.
“Coach Brattain built this program from the bottom to what it was,” Newby said. “And just to get the opportunity to coach it my first year was something that was kind of shocking to me — that they would allow me to do that. And Coach Howell has meant everything to me as a coach. He gave me my start. Anytime I have a question, he’s who I go to.
“And so to be able to accomplish something and get somewhere that Coach Howell did — and Coach Brattain got to the Final Four twice and never got over that hump — to be able to get this program to there is a credit to them and my kids for all the work that they put in.”
When Lapel (22-7) tips off against defending state champ Forest Park (25-3), Newby will be standing on the shoulders of giants.
And, though he’ll never admit it, in just five short years as a head coach, Newby is well on his way to joining their ranks.
“He was telling us the other day — he was talking about how if a few years ago someone would have told him he would have been coaching in the state (finals), he would have never believed it,” senior Jaylee Hubble said. “And so I know it means a lot to him, and I feel like that’s another thing that really fuels us is to do it for him because we really care about him.”
“I just love that guy,” junior Madelyn Poynter agreed. “He’s literally my favorite coach in the entire world. If I had to choose a coach, it would be him.”
It’s already been a magical season for the Bulldogs who won the Madison County tournament for the first time in 17 years and broke 16-year droughts in the sectional and regional tournaments before claiming the program’s first semistate championship.
A win Saturday would give Lapel the first girls basketball state title in Madison County history.
Yet, even that astounding accomplishment pales in comparison to the loyalty Newby has instilled in his players.
Winning at the high school level is often a byproduct of culture. If a coach can get players to sacrifice for the greater good and play for one another, big goals can be achieved.
But if a coach can do all that while making players feel they’re as important off the court as they are on it, something far more valuable than trophies and championship banners can be obtained.
“He goes out of his way to do anything for us,” Hubble said. “He cares for us. He’s more than just a coach to us. He’s awesome.”
“I would say he’s my best friend,” Poynter added.
Except for the four years he spent at Ball State earning a degree in elementary education, Newby has been involved in either the varsity boys or girls basketball program at Lapel as a player or coach since his freshman year of high school in 2003.
He spent three years as Howell’s assistant with the boys team from 2010-13, then joined the girls program as an assistant under Brattain and John Willis from 2014-17.
Newby returned as an assistant under Howell for the 2017-18 season before taking the top job with the girls program for the 2018-19 campaign. Over five seasons, he’s posted an 82-41 overall record.
But Saturday will mark the first time he’s represented the Bulldogs in a state championship game.
Due to various circumstances, he missed the boys’ Class 1A state title run as a player in 2005 and the 2A state title run as a coach in 2016.
So the magnitude of the moment certainly isn’t lost on him.
As he takes the court on the state’s grandest stage, his thoughts will primarily be with all those who helped him get there.
“When I became a coach — it sounds cliché — but I did it to help kids become better people,” Newby said. “And I never even imagined coaching in a state championship game. And being from Lapel and coaching — I played for Coach Howell, and he’s the one who gave me my first opportunity to coach. And to me — him being a Hall of Famer — these are things that coaches like Coach Howell get to do, not me.
“So to be able to do this is just such an incredible thing. For me, (it’s) something I never expected, and (I’m) just so proud of these kids for all the work they’ve done.”